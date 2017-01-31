In one of the most bizarre moments of Donald Trump's eventful two-week-long reign as POTUS, the great orange man behind the iconic toupee decided that the first movie he would screen in the White House would be none other than the fishy frenzy otherwise known as #FindingDory — much to the exasperation of Ellen DeGeneres.

Yes, while protestors gathered opposite the White House to challenge Trump's hugely controversial immigration ban, the Republican posse on the other side of the wall were joyfully filling their mouths with popcorn and watching as a young fish tried to cope with the trauma of being separated from her parents. To quote the great sage Alanis Morissette — now isn't that ironic?

Fortunately, the irony was certainly not lost on DeGeneres who threw some serious shade at Trump on her Talk Show in an admirably classy and sassy style. Here's how Ellen's clever clapback went down.

Ellen Fights Trump With Intelligence, Humor & A Defiant Smile

Ellen began the Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday by briefly summarizing Trump's immigration ban which prevents people from 7 countries from entering the United States, including those with green cards and those seeking refuge. She then also explained that Trump's first movie screening at the White House was, of all things, Finding Dory in which she plays the titular character, Dory. This lead her to state that:

"I don't get political but I will say that I am against one of those two things."

What she decided to talk about instead was:

"The very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory.”

But of course, she did so with a twist.

Ellen's Close Friendship With Obama Was Never A Secret

Openly a Barack Obama fan, with the former president honoring Ellen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in November, Donald Trump's decision to screen Finding Dory gave Ellen the perfect opportunity to criticize him, by not directly criticizing him by name. Breaking down the Finding Dory plot, Ellen was able to show that while the movie is not overtly political, it has some ironically potent similarities to Trumps's America.

How Finding Dory Is A Lesson Against Trump's America

Finding Dory [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Explaining the plot of Finding Dory to her audience, here's how Ellen cleverly revealed that the movie stands against everything Trump is trying to achieve with his immigration ban:

Dory lives in Australia, but her parents live in America. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo and ends up trapped in the Marine Life Institute — behind a wall.

The wall while seeming large, actually has no effect in keeping them from getting out.

Though Dory eventually does make it into America, beyond the wall, she ultimately becomes separated from her family.

However, all manner of different sea creatures try to help her even though they're completely different species, from completely different backgrounds and help her finally locate her parents.

And In Case That Summary Was Too Complex, Ellen's Tweet Should Clear Things Up:

For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017