Celebrity cameos are a mixed bag at the best of times, particularly when the celebrity in question is a British musician — here's looking at you, Ed Sheeran. However, music legend Elton John bucked the trend this week with a surprisingly hilarious appearance in the new Kingsman sequel, trading in his Yellow Brick Road for the Golden Circle.

Captured by Julianne Moore's villainess, Elton is forced to play songs for Poppy every night in a movie theater that credits him as "Captain Fantastic." Unsurprisingly, the extravagant pop star lashes out more than once, dropping F bombs on the regular in a series of increasingly embittered tantrums. Even diehard fans may have been somewhat astonished though when Elton's rage culminates in a jaw-dropping fight scene where the Rocket Man uses a piano and impressive martial arts to finish off some minions.

Elton's cameo works precisely because of how absurd it is, keeping in tone with the the Kingsman franchise and its tongue-in-cheek appeal. Where else would you see a 70-year-old man deliver a flying kick to some henchman's face, all while decked out in rainbow-themed regalia? For the most part, Elton John truly is Captain Fantastic in The Golden Circle, but there's one particular moment that briefly stopped us from feeling the love tonight.

The Rocket Man's Still Standing

Kingsman: The Golden Circle [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

After Colin Firth's super-spy rescued Elton John from danger, the pop star thanked him by offering backstage passes to his next show. A kind gesture or a knowing nod to the openly gay star's sexuality? Elton's delivery of the line and his subsequent wink certainly suggested that he was gunning for the latter.

On one hand, this joke acts as the perfect callback to the final scene of Kingsman: The Secret Service where Eggsy finally enters Princess Tilde's very own backstage in the most intimate way possible. Elton's take on the gag is unlikely to provoke the same controversy; that accolade is reserved for another scene where Eggsy inserts spy tech into a woman's vagina. Still though, there's some rather off-putting about the way that this line is delivered.

In some ways, it's actually rather progressive to hint at the sexuality of a 70-year-old man onscreen, as this topic is usually reserved for younger stars. However, the way in which Elton invites Harry Hart "backstage" is arguably rather predatory too, playing into stereotypes that suggest older #gay men prey on younger men for sex. It would be one thing if Colin Firth's character were gay or open to the possibility of sexual experimentation, but nothing about his actions suggest this to be the case. Because of this, Elton's joke instead comes across as somewhat lecherous and detracts from his otherwise stellar performance in the film.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, director Matthew Vaughn explained how keen Elton was to be involved with #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle:

"I asked [Elton John] to be in Kingsman 1 and he said no. And then he saw Kingman 1 and said, 'My God, I'm a bloody ingrate.' I said I'd love you to be in Kingsman 2, and he just said 'Tell me where and when, and I'm there'. And he turned up, and he was the most professional, lovely human being. The best trait in the world for a man or woman is patience. You have a serious man who doesn't take himself seriously. What a combination."

Given his passion for the franchise, it's entirely possible that Elton John may return for Kingsman 3 too. After all, the legendary pop star was almost given more screen time than Channing Tatum and it's already looking like he'll definitely be back if that end scene is anything to go by. Whether you enjoyed Elton's jokes or not, let's just hope that the Tiny Dancer doesn't let the sun go down on his acting career anytime soon.

Tasteless joke or hilarious gag? Let us know what you thought of Elton John's cameo in the comments section below!

(Source: Cinema Blend)