Game of Thrones Season 7 is almost upon us, and the anticipation for the penultimate season of HBO’s flagship show is at a fever pitch. It’s been over a year since fans have laid eyes on fresh Game of Thrones episodes, and during the show’s hiatus, the rumor mill has been churning out tons of speculation and theories.

The theory that's getting the most attention from Game of Thrones fans revolves around two of the most beloved characters on the show, #JonSnow and #DaenerysTargaryen. At the end of Game of Thrones Season 6, Snow and Targaryen both set their sights on King’s Landing, each beginning to amass armies on separate sides of Westeros.

With the R+L=J fan theory seemingly confirmed in Game of Thrones Season 6, fans have suspected that the two characters form a union, and bond their Targaryen lineage through marriage. This theory has been widely accepted by Game of Thrones fans; however, in a recent interview, #EmiliaClarke may have squashed the idea of a Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen marriage for good.

Emilia Clarke Discusses Daenerys Targaryen's Future Relationships

Game of Thrones wrapped production on Season 7 in January, which means the cast and crew hold all the secrets that fans are dying to hear. Clarke is one of the chosen few who knows what the future holds for GoT Season 7, and in a recent interview with Style Magazine, she was asked if Daenerys will get involved with someone in the new season, and her answer is not what some fans wanted to hear:

“I think that she has ultimately put aside her own need for a man. She is so engaged and wrapped up in leading and being the queen and ruling and fulfilling her birth right that the idea of someone coming in and sharing that title is probably something she’s not comfortable with.”

What Do Emilia Clarke's Comments Mean For The Future Of Daenerys Targaryen And Jon Snow?

At first glance, Emilia Clarke’s comments seemingly expel the rumor that Daenerys and Jon Snow will form a Targaryen union; however, if Jon Snow is a true Targaryen – which is probably the case—then the throne is his birthright as well.

Jon Snow’s lineage might not become public knowledge in Season 7, and it could remain hidden from the characters on #GameofThrones for quite a while. Once Jon Snow is announced as a Targaryen, Daenerys could acknowledge his right to the throne, and a union could be formed from there.

It is worth noting that Clarke’s comments hint at something fans witnessed at the end of Game of Thrones Season 6, and that is Daenerys’s mindset regarding her desire to be queen. Daenerys has worked her ass off to reclaim her birthright, and it wouldn’t surprise fans if she refused to share the throne with anyone at first. Just hearing Daenerys recite her titles is enough to tell audiences that she is looking to bring glory to House Targaryen once more, and looks to do it solo:

I am Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons...

It looks as if Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen both have a strong claim to the Iron Throne, but we don’t know how the situation will be resolved. It’s likely that the two could butt heads or join forces (either through marriage or an alliance), but based on Emilia Clarke’s comments, it could be the former.

