Even though we all might have wondered why Daenerys would choose to name one of her miracle babies after her creepy, tyrannical older brother Viserys, we never would have suspected that Viserion should have to one day wind up becoming even more evil than his namesake. Now that Daenerys's smallest child has been reanimated as a zombie dragon for the Night King to ride around bringing the storm all over the place, the battle of the Living vs. the Dead is about to get infinitely more complicated.

All in all, the Mother of Dragons herself seemed surprisingly calm about the whole ordeal. She didn't even shed a tear (that we could see) for her departed dragon. So far, Dany hasn't seen Viserion become the mount of the Night King yet, but actress Emilia Clarke told EW that it's not going to be easy for her character to deal with:

"It’s a heartbreak. Not only losing it but having that being given to the other side."

'Game Of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

As we saw at the end of the episode with Daenerys finally agreeing to help Jon Snow fight the army of the dead, Clarke reminds us that the death of Viserion raises Daenerys's commitment to the war to come significantly. She says:

"My dragon could not have died for nothing, so this is now so important. For the first time, you’re starting to see her defenses broken."

This commitment to embracing this Targaryen conquerer and warrior side of herself is something that Daenerys has been struggling with this season, and will likely continue to do until the end. After all, everyone knows what they say about the Targaryens and their infamous madness: Every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin. Clarke explains that question is central to Daenerys's personal conflict now:

"The biggest question this season for Dany is what side of the coin she’s on. The unequivocal nature in choosing to be this aggressive is something you haven’t seen before. She’s practiced patience and has this savior-like quality, but now it’s game on."

