Spin-offs may be coming to Westeros, but HBO just lost another big player in its race to the Iron Throne of ratings. That's right, Daenerys Targaryen will not be taking flight for further adventures once Season 8 of Game of Thrones comes to an end. We all guess that the girl from Dragonstone will rule over what is left of King's Landing and the the Seven Kingdoms in just 13 episodes time, but don't be expecting her to take us on a "wish you were here" tour of the other realms in her own golden-haired spin-off.

The End Is Nigh

Speaking to Rolling Stone, #EmiliaClarke confirmed she has no plans to reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen or have any part in the proposed five #GameOfThrones spin-offs:

"I mean, I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else. But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."

So, although Daenerys will almost certainly make it to the end of Season 8, it will be the end of the King's road for the Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, our Khaleesi. With Clarke out, you can pretty much count on the rest of the big players like Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage to follow suit. However, the news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, especially considering what author #GeorgeRRMartin had previously told us:

"None of these new shows will be 'spinning off' from GOT in the traditional sense. We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frazier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another. So all of you who were hoping for the further adventures of Hot Pie are doomed to disappointment."

There were hopes that this was all smoke and mirrors, with avid fans holding out hope for Arya's own Kill Bill assassin school, but Clarke has again shut down all the rumors. Thrones has always been known for its stellar acting talent, so when the spin-offs eventually do air, expect a whole new cast of A-list faces to brighten up the news that Dany and co. won't be back.

A Blast From The Past

Frankly, no one has a clue what the five pilot shows will be about other than the fact they will ALL be prequels. Even Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won't be able to drop a clue. The network confirmed that it was thankful for the duos work, but that any continuing Martinverse would be sans Benioff and Weiss at the helm (they will still be attached by name). We have already been over the myriad of possible spin-off ideas, with Martin sticking the pointy end to ideas of "Robert's Rebellion" and "Dunk and Egg." Personally, I would love to see some more of the Night's Watch and life north of the Wall. With Jon Snow as the Night's Watch's 998th Commander, there is plenty of history to tread over here for a well-deserved prequel show.

We do however know that Martin himself will be in charge of one of the five stories, but apart from that, details are more sketchy than Petyr Baelish's morals. HBO will likely put all of its efforts into the last two seasons of Game of Thrones, and with Season 8 possibly pushed to 2019, don't expect the network to make much of a move on the spin-offs before 2020. In the meantime, perhaps we will have to send out some "little birds" to do some more snooping.

