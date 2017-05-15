Once Upon A Time fans were recently rattled by the news that the show’s lead, Jennifer Morrison, would be exiting the show at the end of Season 6. Morrison wasn’t the only member of the cast to announce her exit from Once Upon A Time, and 5 other announced their exit shortly after.

So far, Dallas Clark (Prince Charming), Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Rebecca Mader (The Wicked Witch), Jared S. Gilmore (Henry), and Emilie De Ravin (Belle) have all announced that they won’t be sticking around for Once Upon A Time Season 7.

With 6 stars leaving the show, it doesn’t look good for ABC’s fairytale show, but it could mean that the show is headed in a new direction. Belle herself Emilie De Ravin took to her Instagram account to thank her fans and give a brief explanation for her departure.

Emilie De Ravin Comments On Her Exit From Once Upon A Time

Emilie De Ravin addressed all her fans in beautifully drafted Instagram post, that helped shed some light on her reason for leaving, and hinted at the reason several cast members are exiting:

"Dear Oncers. I wanted to tell you guys myself, but it seems the news was already released :/ ... I won't be returning to Once Upon A Time for Season 7. While I would have loved to continue exploring Belle's journey, the show has decided to move in a different creative direction. Massive thank you to all the fans for your incredible love & support towards me & this character over the past 6 yrs. It's been an honor & a privilege to bring Belle to life :) Congrats to Adam & Eddy & the returning cast & crew!! I wish you all a wonderful 7th Season!! Much love xo"

Emilie De Ravin seems to be every bit as graceful as her #Disney Princess counterpart, and her words sound very sincere and heartfelt. She has been the show’s embodiment of Belle for over 6 years, and she knows how much her fans adore her.

Once Upon A Times' New Direction

The interesting part about her post is the reason she gives for her exit. De Ravin states that she wanted to continue her journey as Belle, but the show is headed in a new direction. We don't know what direction Once Upon A Time is headed, but given the big cast shakeup, it appears the show might be eyeing a total reboot.

Given the magical nature of the show, they could jump forward in time, and possibly follow an older version of Henry. Whatever the case, it makes sense that Once Upon A Time would try something new, since they have been stuck in a bit of a rut for the last 2 seasons – how many times can the characters lose their memories?

Whatever the case, we are sad to see Emilie De Ravin and the other cast members exit the show, but it may be for the best. If Once Upon A Time can recapture some of the magic from the first few seasons, it might see a surge in popularity. We don’t know what the future hold for Once Upon A Time, but we can’t wait to see where Season 7 takes us.

Sound off! What do you think about Emilie De Ravin leaving Once Upon A Time? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.