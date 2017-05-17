The trailer for Battle of the Sexes — the movie adaptation of 1973's epic tennis showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs — has just dropped, and it's already generating Oscar buzz. The film is directed by husband and wife duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris — the same Dayton and Faris who brought us one of 2006's greatest films, Little Miss Sunshine — and stars #EmmaStone, who will be playing tennis legend King, and #SteveCarell as the self-proclaimed "male chauvinist pig" Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes.

King and Riggs were both tennis giants in their own right, but it was a down and penniless Riggs who came up with the idea to face off against the female tennis player with the highhanded goal of proving once and for all that men are superior athletes to women. Debates around women's empowerment and gender equality were catching fire during the era, and though the retired, 55-year-old Riggs called on many professional female tennis players to face off against him, 29-year-old King was one of the few who answered. Often styled as a feminist hero and pioneer, King made it a personal mission to elevate the status of women, and taking on Riggs was one step on the way towards that objective.

Check out the trailer below:

History In The Making

After gambling his fortune away, Riggs needed a definite way of refilling his wallet. Going head to head against the world's best female tennis player at the time proved to be something that would do just that. With a winner-takes-all cash prize of $100,000, Riggs and King weren't the only ones interested in the outcome. 90 million people around the world tuned in to witness history, and it became one of the most watched sporting events in history.

The battle also had another major effect on both tennis and gender equality: the women's game would become as popular as the men's. Professional tennis is one of the rare sports in which male and female players have the same level of fame, status and pay. King played an integral role in that reality. With the issues surrounding feminism and equality as important today as ever, this movie comes as a timely reminder of how far we've come and how much we have to go on the road to equality.

The Return Of Emma

Although the upcoming #BattleoftheSexes will be Emma Stone's first silver screen appearance since 2016's La La Land, the actress has been busy at work. Most recently, the 28-year-old wrapped production on The Favourite, a forthcoming period drama about the political maneuverings during Queen Anne's reign as the British monarch. Stone will also be starring in 2018's highly anticipated Cruella, the live-action 101 Dalmatians spin-off all about the infamous Disney villain's nefarious undertakings. You can also watch out for the Sexes star alongside Jonah Hill in Maniac, a fantasy television series set to be released in 2018.

Emma Stone in 'La La Land' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Are you looking forward to Battle of the Sexes? Let us know in the comments!