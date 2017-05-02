Aloha-omora! In a magical moment captured by a die-hard Harry Potter fan, Emma Watson (aka Hermione) and Bonnie Wright (aka Ginny) were spotted hanging out together on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The fictional sisters-in-law met as Emma Watson was promoting her new tech-thriller movie The Circle, while Bonnie was at the renowned film festival promoting her new web series Phone Calls.

There's a #HarryPotter reunion on the red carpet for The Circle @tribecafilmfest -- Bonnie Wright catching up with Emma Watson pic.twitter.com/tmTPZbzbWR — Keira Alexander (@keira_alexander) April 27, 2017

Thankfully, a fan was on the ground to capture the delightful reunion with both of the Harry Potter stars looking so much more sophisticated than during their traumatic Hogwarts days fighting against Voldemort.

Bonnie Then Attended Emma's 'The Circle' Premiere!

Following their brief exchange on the red carpet, Bonnie Wright then released an Instagram story of Emma Watson on stage with her fellow The Circle colleagues, showing the world that she was in attendance at her former co-star's new movie.

It's so great to see that even though it's been six years since the final movie in the Harry Potter franchise, the bonds formed on-set have lasted the test of time.