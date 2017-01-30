As La La Land continues to bulldoze the competition this awards season, two actors have been left twiddling their thumbs and lamenting what could have been.

Apparently, Emma Watson and Miles Teller are pretty peeved, because once upon a time, they almost snagged the leading roles in the musical extravaganza. As we all know, the roles eventually went to dream team Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, who have been wowing audiences all over the world — and scooping up awards right, left and center — ever since.

In a recent interview, #LaLaLand director Damien Chazelle admitted he had originally planned to use Watson and Miles as his Mia and Sebastian. Speaking to Uproxx, he said:

"The casting of this movie during the six years it took to get made went through lots of permutations, and it’s true there was a moment where Emma Watson and Miles Teller were doing it. And neither of those casting things wound up lasting or working out."

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land' [Credit: Lionsgate]

Although details regarding the actors' exit from the musical haven't been officially confirmed, rumors are circulating that the duo proved to be far too demanding for the project. Apparently, #EmmaWatson was offered the project and, after initially struggling to commit, requested that the film's rehearsal be held in London. Eventually, she backed out after agreeing that the movie didn't seem right for her.

Similarly, a collaboration with Miles Teller was no walk in the park — after being offered $4 million to star in his second Chazelle project, he said he would only do it for $6 million. The pair had previously worked together on Whiplash, which went on to win a slew of awards in 2015, including Best Supporting Actor for J. K. Simmons, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing at the Academy Awards.

Now that they've missed their chance to take part in a wildly successful film that has gone on to gather 14 #Oscars nominations, both actors must be quite frustrated. Whether or not the casting mishap was their own fault, any hard feelings either actor has are quite understandable, considering La La Land is well on its way to scooping up that coveted Oscar for Best Picture on February 26.

You snooze, you lose, guys!

