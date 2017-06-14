There's lookalikes, and then there's clones. If you looked at the picture above, could you tell the difference between the real Emma Watson and the Instagram lookalike stunning the internet? Probably. But we're wondering if Polyjuice Potion wasn't involved.

Kari Lewis, a mother from Indianapolis, Indiana, was first made aware of her uncanny looks to #EmmaWatson while out running errands as a child with her mother.

As Lewis told Buzzfeed:

"I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like Hermione Granger. I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released. So, my mom and I had to look it up and find out who she was."

Here's a closer look at the uncanny duo:

The casual mention from two strangers opened up the #HarryPotter universe to Lewis, where her stunning connection to the worldwide star isn't just based on appearances alone. Like so many devoted Potterheads, Hermione Granger has become one of her favorite characters, relating so much to her character — smart, bossy, bookish.

It's mere genetic coincidence that Lewis is a celebrity doppelgänger, but she's let her life be inspired by the popular fictional character and role model, Emma Watson. She has Instagrammed a variety of costumes she's worn as the Gryffindor student in the Harry Potter films, as well as Disney's live-action remake Beauty and the Beast.

A typical day at Hogwarts:

She wants adventure in the great wide somewhere!

The only thing missing is the Golden Trio and the hunt for Horcruxes.

This isn't the first Emma Watson "twin" to pop up and stupefy the internet. In 2016, Megan Flockhart cast a spell with her unique resemblance on Instagram, too. Someone is brewing Polyjuice Potion like crazy!

Lewis documents her day-to-day life on social media, as well as the progress she makes creating costumes and making cosplay appearances. You can follow along by checking out her Instagram and Twitter.

