Each year, the Emmys red carpet serves up its fair share of frocks that range from ravishing to "really, babes?!" and 2017 is no exception. So, come delve into this bewitching ocean of sequins, tulle and feathers with me and let's have a peek at some of the best and worst dressed at the Emmys 2017.

Before you delve in, though, check out the looks in action in the red carpet video below:

Zoe Kravitz

You could wham Zoe Kravitz in a bin bag with a toilet seat round her neck as a fetching pendant and she'd still look great, but this was probably a better option tbh.

Nicole Kidman

Whoever said redheads shouldn't wear red needs to have a long hard look at the radiant Nicole Kidman and weep at the error of their ways.

Sofia Vergara

Combining this stunningly elegant dress with a flirty high pony was a great move from the ever vivacious Sofia Vergara. Stunning.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel looks glam as usual in this exquisite Grecian draping.

Reese Witherspoon

It's kind of Britney Spears "Toxic," but I also kind of love it. In Britney's own hallowed words, "you're dangerous, I'm loving it."

Jessica Lange And Susan Sarandon

Dripping with old school screen siren drama, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon remind everyone they have had way more practice at slaying the red carpet than these young whipper snappers.

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton played it safe, but this simple, structured sparkler really paid off.

Millie Bobbie Brown

The contrast between the shaved head and the ballerina stylings really makes Millie Bobbie Brown's cute red carpet look pop.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is living her best life and lets her 79-year-old badass self glow like the radiant fuchsia goddess she is.

Yara Shahidi

Black-ish's Yara Shahidi looks like a angelic forest sprite who goes around sprinkling fresh dew on the woodland flowers, and I'm 100 percent down that.

Angela Sarafyan

Westworld's Angela Sarafyan breathes some much needed life into the #Emmys red carpet with this puff-sleeved canary dream. I'm living for it.

Of course, every every has to have it's fair share of "what the fuck?!" moments to truly be a red carpet and here are the best worst of the Emmys 2017.

Sarah Paulson

Serving robot maid from The Jetson's realness. It's almost great, but that Stepford Wives hair throws this look deep into the bowels of the retro pastiche sea.

Elisabeth Moss

If a sigh of defeat was a dress, this is what it would look like.

Mandy Moore

Do you know those weird dolls that grannies like to cram over toilet paper rolls to hide its shameful anus wiping ways? Yeah, that.

Uzo Aduba

Let's pour one out for Uzo Aduba's poor strangled breasts. RIP.

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood almost nails it, but she still looks like a cruise ship cabaret star/musician, so it's a no from me.

Ariel Winter

Fabric penis. That is all.

Shannon Purser

I haven't seen anybody wearing jewelled butterflies since I was about 12, nor did I want to. Sort it out, Barb!

Who wore your favorite Emmys 2017 red carpet look?