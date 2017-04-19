Now, if you were somehow under the impression that the aliens in #RidleyScott's upcoming #Alien sequel, #AlienCovenant are set to be less existentially terrifying than they have been in previous installments (or, at least, the good ones), then we have some bad news.

Y'see, while there's every chance that Alien: Covenant will take a (mildly) different approach to its legendary cinematic forebears, it seems that the inherently terrifying nature of the Xenomorphs themselves will remain firmly in tact. Which, in fairness, we probably should have assumed from the get go, but there you go.

The reason for our current state of terror-centric confidence, however? Well, y'see:

Empire Magazine's New 'Alien: Covenant' Cover Is Impressively Terrifying

Incidentally, we recommend not looking at the above image immediately before trying to sleep. Unless you just did, in which case, it'll be fine. Probably.

For all of us not attempting to sleep, though, let's take a moment to appreciate just how fundamentally creepy and unnerving that there alien is, and to bask in the implication that Alien: Covenant is most likely going to bring us a whole lot more of the same.

Now, all we have to do is make it through to May 19th, when the film actually hits theaters in the US. And, y'know, sleep tonight.

What do you think, though? Do you think we'll see a genuinely terrifying Alien movie this coming May? Let us know below!

