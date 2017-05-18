Fans, get ready for more Wisteria hysteria, because Mrs. Solis herself wants to bring that Desperate Housewives reboot fantasy to life! Sitting down with ET, star Eva Longoria revealed that she's only one phone call away from bringing Gabrielle back:

"It would take nothing. I would jump at the chance to play Gaby Solis again. I miss her! I miss her skin and I miss being in her skin. The minute Marc Cherry says, 'We're going back,' I would be the first one to sign up. I love that show and I love the magic that we had."

It's good to know that more Gaby could be on the... table.

We've got more Will & Grace in the cards, so why the hell not? There's room on the airwaves for more murder, marriage and madness on Wisteria Lane! Let's hope that Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross are up for more, too.

Poll Do you need a 'Desperate Housewives' reboot in your life? YES!

No, enough is enough

Only if they get the full cast back.

(Source: ET)