If you've been keeping up with American Horror Story: Cult, you'll know that this season is balls-to-the-wall madness with Evan Peters's Kai Anderson at the very heart of the terror. The ringleader to a horrifying band of murderous clowns, Kai is Peters's most sinister AHS character, feeding off the fear he and the cult have orchestrated to meet his personal and political aspirations.

The most recent episode of Season 7, titled "Holes," revealed who Kai's cult members were, unmasking the clowns and gifting us with a few surprises — most notably Ivy's (Alison Pill) involvement. The episode also revealed that Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson) — who we had always assumed was connected to the cult — is Kai and Winter's (Billie Lourd) older brother, who helped him cover up his parent's murder-suicide.

After the recent AHS bombshells, #EvanPeters spoke to Entertainment Weekly about all the madness that comes with playing a cult leader, that blue hair (which was his idea!) and whether or not that was really Cheetos dust on his face:

"It was yeah. And you’ll notice if you ever are feeling risky or frisky and you decide to put Cheetos on your face, it’s more of a paler consistency. So we threw in a little orange paint in there as well. There were definitely Cheetos chunks in there and I definitely rubbed Cheetos all over my face. We shot part of it and then we had to go to lunch. They were like, “You could wipe it off and we could reapply it.” I was like, “Let’s just keep it on. It’s going to be so hard to match that so let’s keep it on.” So everything I ate tasted or smelled like Cheetos."

'American Horror Story: Cult' [Credit: FX]

Every season of American Horror Story has scenes that keep you up at night, and Episode 5 featured two in particular: The one with the gimp and the one with the nail gun. While the gimp scene made me cringe, the scene where hapless cameraman R.J. (James Morosini) was sacrificed by nail gun as an example of Kai's growing need for loyalty was a tough one to get through — and apparently an equally tough one to shoot. According to Peters, he actually didn't mind the scene because he knew his character found it "enjoyable in a way":

"It was intense. Everybody was upset and had to be upset about killing our friend. Makeup did a great job and made it very real and it was also performed very real. The thing about it is, there are certain scenes when you’re playing Kai that are excruciatingly difficult, like the flashback stuff. Then, you have the other stuff, like that, which for everyone else it was hard to shoot but for me it was enjoyable because the character was enjoying it in a way. Although, when you take a step back and look at it from the outside, it’s like, Jesus Christ, what are we doing here?"

While bloody gimps and nails to the head are typical American Horror Story gore, there was another scene from earlier in the season that got tongues wagging. Recently, Peters's co-star Billy Eichner (who plays cult member Harrison) revealed his feelings about that scene from Episode 4 where Kai masturbates in the shower in front of him, to which Eichner said (and quote):

"One of my easiest jobs was watching Evan jerk off in the shower. That was the least of my concerns to tell you the truth!"

'American Horror Story: Cult' [Credit: FX]

Evan Peters also told Entertainment Weekly about how he felt shooting that scene, but for him it was just another day on the #AHS set:

"Look, it’s never an easy day at work when you have to jerk off in front of a bunch of strangers. It’s a little daunting. You kind of have to in a sense check out or put up a wall. I have done some insane stuff. There’s been so much sex and murder on the show that it was pretty small compared to where this season goes. So I was like, let’s just get in there and break the ice."

We are now almost at the halfway point of the season, and things are only just heating up. According to Peters, Kai's megalomania is only just beginning, and from here on out things are going to get even more terrifying:

"Right now he’s a narcissist but then he turns into a megalomaniac and it just gets more and more and more. It’s tragic and fun and scary to watch Kai’s power get strong and stronger and stronger with the lack of sanity and empathy he has. It gets pretty terrifying."

This tells us that Kai is still very much in control of his creation, despite breaking down to Beverly Hope in the most recent episode and seemingly relinquishing some of his power to her. We also know that Peters will also be playing infamous cult leaders Jim Jones and David Koresh, but according to Peters, we won't be seeing them until later in the season.

American Horror Story: Cult Episode 6, "Mid-Western Assassin," will air on FX Tuesday, October 10.

