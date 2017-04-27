Warning: Major spoilers for Westworld Season 1. Proceed with caution!

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is just as excited as we are for what's in store for Season 2, following her character going all Tony Montana in the dramatic Season 1 finale. In light of recently revealed spoilers regarding Season 2's timeline, Wood has been discussing how we will see Dolores Abernathy evolve in Westworld's highly anticipated follow-up season.

At the end of Season 1, Dolores had just discovered who Wyatt really was, and what the maze was really for — culminating in the very public murder of Anthony Hopkins' Ford. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wood opened up about that moment, and what is means for her host come Season 2:

"I’m really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale."

"Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don’t think she will be the same person; she’ll be an evolved version."

Dolores is an already-complicated character, but her journey to become self-aware may officially mean we can say goodbye to the damsel-in-distress we met in Episode 1 — especially now that she has been released from the constrains of her programming in such a violent way.

When Will 'Westworld' Season 2 Air?

#Westworld Season 2 is looking to arrive sometime in 2018, following showrunner Jonathan Nolan's decision to change parts of the plot after Season 2 spoilers were leaked on Reddit earlier this year. Speaking at PaleyFest, Nolan weighed up the pros and cons of fan speculation:

"Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist. So, we're changing that right now. It's annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you've done an adequate job [of structuring the series]."

I'm with him — Westworld was so much fun the first time round, why spoil it by knowing its big twists and turns in advance? As for Dolores, we can be sure her character will go through some big changes in Season 2. Sadly, we will have to wait a little while before we can see whether or not she, Maeve, and the other self-aware hosts manage to escape the Wild West for good.