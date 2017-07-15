The Wasp has been one of the characters we're most looking forward to making an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So when it was revealed at the end of 2015's Ant-Man that Evangeline Lily's character Hope van Dyne would be taking the reins as the iconic character, both Hope and the audience said the exact same thing:

"It's about damn time."

While she is not currently confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War, Wasp has been confirmed for Avengers 4. Before meeting the rest of the Avengers, however, she'll be making her big-screen debut as #Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

But just because we won't be seeing her on the big screen for a while doesn't mean that we can't get a look at the completed Wasp suit. With Disney's D23 Expo having just passed, many official announcements were made. But #EvangelineLilly made a bit of an unofficial announcement on Instagram, showing off what her brand-new costume will look like.

This is certainly different than the concept art that Lilly teased on Twitter back in May. That suit was predominantly red, similar to Ant-Man's costume from the movie, with the shoulder and chest embellishments being a little different. The helmet in that older pic was also a little different than it is here, with the red section around the eyes on the helmet extending past her forehead to mimic antennae.

If anything, this costume teased at D23 is much more similar as the one teased in the post-credits scene of #AntMan, if not the same one, which makes sense for continuity's sake. The MCU costume is a more of a nod to Wasp's black-and-yellow comic book look, with a lot more gold in the body of the suit. It's a smart design move on Marvel's part. #HopevanDyne's entire arc in the first Ant-Man movie was all about how she wanted to stand on her own and was just as capable and competent as any man, certainly more than Scott Lang. Making her costume be its own thing instead of relying on a visual design that makes it seem like she's simply the female version of Ant-Man is a great step for a classic #Marvel character many fans feel was maligned and not given the respect she deserved in the first film.

As of right now, not much is known as to what Wasp's role will be in the #MCU. But hopefully with how foundational a character she is in the Marvel comic book universe, she will become a key player in the events of the fourth Avengers movie.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp happening after Avengers: Infinity War, virtually nothing is known about the sequel, which is understandable. But with the timeline of the MCU spread out a bit lately, it is entirely possible that it could take place not long after the first Ant-Man.

Regardless, with Wasp getting recognition at D23, hopefully that does mean that she will start to grow and become the bigger (pun intended) character that she is meant to be!

Ant-Man and the Wasp currently has a release date for July 6, 2018.