Ant-Man was a surprise hit in 2015. Despite being a largely unknown superhero, Scott Lang and his crew stole the hearts of thousands of fans. After that success, he's coming back for a second adventure, but he's not alone. Hope van Dyne (#EvangelineLily) will be joining him in #AntManAndTheWasp.

Aside from the excitement of finally seeing the character embark on her heroic journey, there's been a lot of speculation and expectations for her costume. In one of #AntMan's post-credits scenes, we saw #MichaelDouglas showing her a Wasp armor for herself. That was an exciting tease, but given Marvel's penchant to update its heroes' costumes in every film, fans have been left to wonder what kind of super suit Hope will be donning.

Fortunately, the mystery is slowly unraveling. Evangeline Lily took to Twitter to shared this picture of Wasp's live-action costume:

In the caption, the actress revealed she was already involved in costume fittings for the role:

"Had a fitting for my Wasp costume last week. Am I the only one getting excited?????"

Before you get excited by the picture she shared, that's not our first look at #TheWasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp. That's the suit we saw Janet van Dyne (Hope's mother, use right before she sacrificed herself to the Quantum Realm to stop a missile. So with that, and the uncertainty of whether the costume we saw at the end of Ant-Man will be the final design...

What Should We Expect From Hope Van Dyne's Wasp Costume?

Back in April, #Marvel held an open house event for press to go check out what they were working on for their future films, including Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Press got some good looks at concept art for the latter and Screen Rant revealed a brief description of the heroine's costume.

Reportedly, it will be similar to the one we saw in the post-credits scene, but there will be some notable changes. The only change the site talked about, however, was that the suit now has silver sleeves:

"The Wasp’s costume looks largely like the uniform revealed in the post-credits button of Ant-Man with added silver sleeves attached to the costume, which would seem to indicate that Hank Pym’s crew have continued to tinker with their technology and gear."

Of course, that design was ultimately a piece of concept art, so the suit's details could change once filming begins. But for now, Wasp's suit seems to be a merger between her classic black and yellow comic book outfit, and her modern, All-New All-Different Marvel red and black version:

'All New All Different Marvel' Wasp design [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Those suits are amazing, so a costume that combines their designs has the potential to be one of the coolest live-action superhero costumes we've had. While details to get a good idea of how Wasp will look in all of her heroic glory are a bit fuzzy, one thing's for sure: We're more than ready to see it come to life.

Ant-Man and Wasp fly back into theaters on July 6, 2018.

What do you expect from Evangeline Lily's Wasp costume? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Screen Rant)