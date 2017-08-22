The much-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp may have only started filming at the beginning of August, but it looks like Evangeline Lily is already ramping up her workout routine to ensure she's super fit for her first outing as superhero, Wasp.

Lily has recently been keeping fans up to date on her physical transformation journey, but unfortunately it looks as though her swole body has come at a cost for a punching dummy named Bob. In a newly posted image Lily shows off her toned arms and impressive six-pack as she prepares to take down Bob during some stunt training, check it out:

Sorry Bob!

This latest work out picture comes two weeks after Lily shared an impressive snap of her so-called "Wasp ready arms" the day before her shooting schedule on the film began:

#Wasp ready arms. . They better be. First official day of shooting for me tomorrow! . #putmeincoach! pic.twitter.com/CtuCfBU8vw — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 6, 2017

Intense workout routines are nothing new for those celebs lucky enough to be part of a superhero franchise. Over the years, countless A-listers have posted images of their grueling training sessions for fans to follow along as they prepare for the role of their lives. Take a look below to see some other superheroes we know and love preparing for their time on the big screen:

Jason Momoa a.k.a. Aquaman

The time has almost come for #DCEU superhero, Aquaman to make his big screen debut in the upcoming Justice League, ahead of his solo film in December 2018. In order to ensure Aquaman matches up to his shredded source material, Jason Momoa has been working his fins off with all sorts of insane workouts.

Chris Hemsworth a.k.a. Thor

If you're playing a literal god, you better have the body to back it up! Chris Hemsworth has been playing the #MCU's Thor for years now, and if the Australian actor's social media accounts are anything to go by, he's constantly working out.

Gal Gadot a.k.a. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman smashed expectations when it became an enormous hit for the DCEU this year, and much of that was down to the fact that Gal Gadot nailed the role of Diana Prince. While there were those who doubted Gadot's abilities when she was first cast, she dedicated herself to the role — both physically and mentally — and the results speak for themselves.

Chadwick Boseman a.k.a. Black Panther

After his first performance as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman has been preparing for his 2018 solo film, and it looks like part of his preparation has been to learn some impressive martial arts skills.

Tom Holland a.k.a. Spider-Man

Spider-Man may just been a teenager, but it's never too early to start on those gains! After the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming we can expect to see more of the web slinger in Avengers: Infinity War, and when we do, it looks like he'll be ready for any challenges that come his way.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in theaters July 6, 2018

Which superhero workout impressed you the most?