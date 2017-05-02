Former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May buried the BBC in quite a big hole when they released Season 1 of their new show on Amazon Prime, one of the biggest online streaming series, where is became the most illegally downloaded series. However, it's been confirmed they're not stopping there, as The Grand Tour has already been renewed, and filming has already begun.

With the iconic trio refusing to pitch up their traveling tent in France, and Richard Hammond having a bump to the head, Season 2 of #TheGrandTour is lining up to be even better than Season 1. But what do we know so far about the series?

How Long Until Season 2?

'The Grand Tour' [Credit: Amazon]

When questioned, Amazon has refused to comment on when Season 2 will make its debut online. But, during a live stream on Facebook, Clarkson announced the show will fly back onto screens "this year." Elaborating on that comment, James May gave us a bit more detail:

"Season 2 will go out this year at the same time the last one went out — whenever that was."

The $160 million series made its first appearance on November 18th, 2016. It appears we still have quite the wait until we can binge watch again, but hey, we still have Season 1 to keep us going.

Richard Hammond Went Through A Serious Accident During Filming — Will This Be Edited Out Of the Show?

Eleven years ago, Richard Hammond was hospitalized due to a tragic car crash while filming #TopGear. Following his recovery, it appears he has suffered another serious accident while filming Season 2 of The Grand Tour in Mozambique. This time, the Hamster was knocked off his motorbike and, according to Clarkson, "he really did hurt himself quite badly." It appears this hasn't bothered Hammond. In an article on DriveTribe, Hammond said:

"I've checked and I'm not dead. It's true, I did fall off a motorbike whilst filming recently for 'The Grand Tour' in Mozambique. I banged my head, yes, along with pretty much everything else apart from my left thumb, which remains un-bruised. Can't tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that's all for later in the year on the show. As for injuries; well put it this way, I don't think I can get a book out of it."

Almost confirming the accident will feature in Season 2, prepare yourselves for quite a shocking moment. It is currently unclear what episode this will feature in, we just have to wait and see.

With Hammond injuring himself while filming The Grand Tour, let's not forget it was James May that injured himself in Season 1. May fell over during filming and broke his arm, and that didn't go unnoticed by his co-presenters when they constantly teased him for it.

Any Details On Where the Tent Will Pitch Up This Season?

It's non-stop for the three of them as filming for Season 2 began back in February. With it being made perfectly clear that the trio are avoiding France, the tent will be making an appearance in Mozambique and Georgia. However, scrolling through Jeremy Clarkson's Twitter feed, we're going to be stopping off at Colorado during the series.

London to Grand Junction, Colorado - 18 hours. Has anyone ever taken longer than that? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) April 14, 2017

With little details being revealed, it is likely Clarkson, Hammond and May will be coming back to the United Kingdom for one or two episodes during their travels.

The Little Parts Of Season 1 — Will They Be Returning for Season 2?

Due to Amazon being restricted from using The Stig, they introduced The American to the audience of The Grand Tour, and fans didn't like him. As Season 1 progressed, The American seemed to slowly disappear and was less used. Has Amazon finally seen sense and ditched The American and actually got someone better to replace him?

The ever so cheesy "Celebrity Braincrash" may also return in Season 2, but it remains unconfirmed. Celebrity Braincrash was a small skit in each episode of the show that saw a random celebrity set to their death. But, by the time Episode 4 came along, it became quite irritating. Maybe it's time to lay that skit to rest and never speak of it again?

"Conversation Street" is set to make a comeback in Season 2. This is due to the trio admitting they have filmed enough of the opening sketches to last them at least three years. Conversation Street is basically "The News" from Top Gear.

And On That Terrible Disappointment, It's Time For Some Final Thoughts

The Grand Tour was originally commissioned by Amazon for a total of 36 episodes, which will be spread across three years. Season 1 consisted of 13 episodes (if you include the Beach Buggy special as two separate episodes). So, there's still 24 episodes remaining. This means 12 episodes for Season 2 and 12 for Season 3.

Despite Season 2 being months away, it appears the wait is going to be worth it. Keep your eyes peeled on the show's social media accounts to find out all the latest news evolving around the second season.

What was your favorite part of The Grand Tour Season 1 and why?