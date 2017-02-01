Fans have waited eight long years for a new #FridayThe13th film -- the longest we've gone without Jason since 2001.

Rumors, script changes, and constant delays have been prevalent within that chunk of time. However, you'll be glad to hear the film is actually progressing now and is schedule to return to movie screens in October.

So with Jason finally making his comeback this year, here are 13 facts about the mysterious reboot to hold you over until we return to Camp Crystal Lake.

1. Jason Will Be "Unrelenting" In The Next Film

Who needs doorknobs?'Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter' [Credit: Paramount ]

In an interview about the next Friday The 13th reboot, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form (the producers) implied Voorhees won't be pulling any punches in the new film.

When does Jason ever pull his punches? There have been Friday The 13th sequels that minimized the blood and gore that made it to the screen. Which is something the producers want to make sure we understand won't happen this time around.

As Form and Fuller point out:

Form: But when its time for Jason to do his business… Fuller:…He’s busy. Form: He does it and we will not let anyone down because when it is time it’s.. Fuller: It’s unrelenting.

2. This Movie Will Retell Jason's Origin

'Friday The 13th' [Credit: Paramount]

Fans know the legendary story of Jason Voorhees. The deformed, mute child, who drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. Along with a mother who goes crazy, gets killed, and has Jason come take her spot as the camp killer. Common knowledge right?

Well, according to the producers and several casting reports, the new reboot is going to retell Jason's origin in some way. Just how much it will change is still unknown, but a good portion of the film will focus on this part of Jason's life.

3. It's Still A Traditional Friday The 13th Film

'Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' [Credit: Paramount]

Although this movie will retell Jason's origin, the producers made a point to mention how it's still a traditional slasher movie.

Meaning Jason will do what he does best: hunt down and destroy teenagers.



4. It's Set In The 1980's

'Friday The 13th' [Credit: Paramount]

Friday The 13th being set in the '80s may or may not be a big deal to you. But it's the decade that defined this franchise. So setting it in that time period will give original fans some sense of nostalgia, and still entertain newer fans of the series.

5. The Director and Writer For This Movie Are Top Notch

'Friday The 13th: Part 3' [Credit: Paramount]

People don't usually watch Friday The 13th expecting an art film. However, with the duo behind the story making process this time, you can expect more than a mere hack-em-up, slasher movie.

The man behind the new script is Aaron Guzikowski. He's responsible for the highly-praised thriller, Prisoners. It's film that has been commended for its story, and currently sits at 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moreover, the man paired with Guzikowski is Breck Eisner, who directed The Crazies remake. That film was also applauded for its story and currently sits at 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – an impressive score for a horror remake.

6. This Film Will Be A Family Affair

[Credit: Topps Comics]

For the first time in Friday The 13th history, Jason will share the screen with both of his parents, and for a good chunk of time at that.

The casting call has officially been put out for both a 12 year old Jason and his Father Elias.

Here are the details:

[YOUNG JASON] – Male, Caucasian, 12 years old ONLY SEEKING IDENTICAL TWINS W/ TV AND FILM CREDITS. MUST BE UNDER 5 FOOT. NO EXCEPTIONS. Lengthy and awkward. A dark, ominous child, who has severe psychological issues. Must have a very electric and expressive face. [ELIAS VOORHEES] – A powerful-looking male Caucasian in his late 30s-50s.

Fans have speculated that Jason will have a twin brother in this film, since the casting announcement calls for identical twins. They back this theory by suggesting it will actually be Jason's brother that drowns in Crystal Lake. Which answers the age old question of how Jason seemingly died as a child, even though later films suggest he didn't.

However, this more than likely won't be the case, as a recent article on Movieweb points out:

The likely scenario is that most, if not quite a lot, of Friday the 13th will shoot at night, and they will need twin actors to better utilize the strict work hours allowed for such a production. Having a second actor will help avoid any legal trouble that may arise. As children under 18 are only allowed to work a certain amount of hours per day by law.

7. Jason's Hockey Mask Will Resemble His Original Mask From Friday The 13th Part III

'Friday The 13th Part 3' [Credit: Paramount]

According to Friday The 13th: The Franchise, Legacy Effects has been enlisted to create the hockey mask and other props for the film. They also reveal how the FX company has been given instructions too create a mask that resembles the original from Friday The 13th Part 3, which is a good idea because this film happens to be the thirteenth entry in the franchise, and I'm willing to bet they're trying to come full circle.

8. It Will Have A Hard R Rating

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives [Credit: Paramount]

Most Friday The 13th films are intense. However, the producers of this particular installment have said this film will definitely have a "hard R" rating . There is a noticeable difference between horror films with casual R ratings and others that blur the line between R and NC-17 ratings.

9. This Film Will More Than Likely Spawn Another Series of Sequels

'Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' [Credit: Paramount]

The new Friday The 13th movie plans on starting from the top, almost as if it's the first film all over again. Which suggest a slew of sequels are sure to follow in the coming years. It looks like Jason won't be laying his machete down anytime soon.

10. Jason Is Going To Become Even More of A Menace

'Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday' [Credit: New Line Cinema]

Along with casting details regarding Elias Voorhees, a chunk of striking information about Jason has been revealed.

According to Bloody Disgusting:

The casting call is seeking a “powerful-looking” male Caucasian in his late 30s-50s, and it describes Elias as a park ranger who works in the vicinity of Camp Crystal Lake. It goes on to mention that he “sees the wickedness in Jason and the effects it has on Pamela,” eventually leaving them but continuing to be a park ranger nearby.

The most interesting bit of information is when it mentions how Elias "sees the wickedness in Jason, and the effects it has on Pamela". Previously, Jason was seen as a victim, while his father was written as the villain in comics. Now it looks like their roles have been reversed.

Before, fans had a soft spot for Jason, even after murdering hundreds of teenagers. Fans felt like they knew there was a sincere reason underneath it all. However, if the upcoming film plays out as it intends, we'll have no rational reason to feel for Jason - which is how it should be.

11. The Working Title Is 'Friday The 13th: Part 13'

Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood [Credit: Paramount]

Like many fans, I've always wondered how they'd use the title Friday The 13th, for a thirteenth installment. Just naming it Friday The 13th would've been perfect of course, but then there'd be three films in the series with that title and the new movie wouldn't stand out as much from the pack. According to multiple reports though, the next movie has solved this conundrum and the working title is Friday The 13th: Part 13 – which is perfect.

12. This Friday The 13th Film Will Be Unlike Any Before It

Friday The 13th Part VII: New Blood [Credit: Paramount]

Even after Jason's been to space 400 years into the future, on a cruise ship, through Manhattan, and fought a super powered teenager, this installment will stand on its own. It may not end up as outrageous as some other sequels, but it has just enough to set itself apart from the pack.

Here's a brief recap of why Friday The 13th: Part 13, will be special:

Jason's origin will be retold.

A foundational trait in his character will be taken away.

He'll get a chance to share the screen with his parent's.

It's will be the first Friday The 13th film to take place in the eighties since the eighties.

13. 'Friday The 13th: Part 13' Will Be Released On Friday, October 13th, 2017

Friday The 13th Part 2 [Credit: Paramount]

This reboot has gone though many release dates. So it's not hard to understand why some may be a bit skeptical when it comes to this film coming out on time. However, all the previous delays were reportedly due to script changes and the current script has been around for months. So considering that, along with the fact that they've finally begun casting, it's clear they're serious about releasing it this October. Sure, release dates have come and gone, but this movie has never progressed as much as it has this time around. Which means it's time to grab your hockey masks, because we're definitely heading back to Camp Crystal Lake this year.

