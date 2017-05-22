Once Upon A Time fans were stunned when they learned that 6 major cast members were leaving the show following Season 6. So far, Jennifer Morrision, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Rebecca Mader and Emilie de Ravin will not be returning as series regulars. Out of the 9 core cast members from Once Upon A Time Season 6, this leaves only Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue to carry on Season 7.

Spoilers for Once Upon A Time Season 6 Episode 23, titled ‘The Final Battle Part 2’, below.

The news of the cast's mass exodus came before the Once Upon A Time Season 6 finale, but once it aired, it became clear that the show was headed in a brand new direction. At the end of Once Upon A Time Season 6 Episode 23, Emma and co. defeated the Black Fairy’s curse using the power of good — and out of nowhere, the show jumped into the future and seemingly started a new journey with Henry in his mid-to-late twenties.

The Once Upon A Time Season 6 finale ended just like the Season 1 premiere began — only this time, it was Henry’s daughter bringing him a book and asking him to save their family. It’s clear that the show is headed in a different direction, but fans don’t know what this means for the remaining characters.

As one of the few remaining cast members, Lana Parrilla recently discussed the future of Once Upon A Time, and what it means for her character.

Lana Parrilla Talks About The Future Of Once Upon A Time

During a video interview on Gold Derby, #LanaParrilla was asked several questions about the changes being made for Once Upon A Time Season 7, and what they mean for her character, Regina:

“I’m looking forward to that, and I’m hoping in Season 7 we’re gonna get a taste of Regina’s happiness and hopefully sustain it for some time. I am excited to see what the next chapter is for Regina and who this new Henry is. If he’s older, does that mean I’m aging? I don’t know!

Parrilla alluded that herself, Robert Carlyle (Rumpelstiltskin), and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook) would likely be playing the same characters, but they haven't been told exactly how the show will be moving forward.

She then touched on the topic of her co-stars who recently left the show, and gave her feelings on their departure:

“We’ve been a family over the years and ‘Once Upon a Time’ is all of us. It’s what I’m used to, it’s what I know. We have developed strong relationships. I am really going to miss working alongside all those people moving forward.”

Lana Parrilla then gushed about how much she loves working on the show, and how much she loves exploring the depths of her character.

The Future Of Once Upon A Time Is Still Unknown

Lana Parrilla was extremely enthusiastic during her interview, but it was clear that she's still in the dark about what the future holds for the series. It certainly seems that the showrunners are keeping any details about Once Upon A Time Season 7 close to their chests.

Not knowing what direction a show is headed in is usually a good thing, because it keeps fans talking until the premiere – but with 6 major cast members exiting, fans are nervous about the future of the show.

For all we know, the showrunners for Once Upon A Time Season 7 could blow us away with and amazing new chapter in the story; we'll simply have to wait and see. Fans will have all summer to speculate about which direction Season 7 is heading, but until we get more details on Once Upon A Time’s new direction, we have to trust that the show is in good hands.

(Source: Golden Derby)