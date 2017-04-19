Excitement has been at an all-time high ever since the new Star Wars anthology movies were announced, and one person in particular has been a little more amped than the rest of us: Ewan McGregor. The former young Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has been hammering on nonstop about the possibility of reprising his role from the prequels, and he's showing so signs of letting up yet.

To be fair, McGregor has been largely egged on by his loyal fanbase who are just as keen to see him don those Jedi robes once again. And with the focus of the third anthology movie being announced in the very near future, McGregor remains ever hopeful.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Will Kathleen Kennedy's Big Announcement Be About An Obi-Wan Movie?

Kathleen Kennedy recently told MTV that Lucasfilm probably intend to announce the focus of their next #StarWars anthology movie this summer. While many fans are gunning for a Boba Fett movie, others are hoping for a more Force-focused film chronicling the early days of #ObiWanKenobi. Not to mention that if Boba Fett does appear in the Han Solo anthology movie, then the chances of a movie focusing on the bounty hunter are much slimmer

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGregor thinks a solo film about his character would make for the perfect origins story:

"There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything. But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes."

There may be no official offer for McGregor, but that doesn't mean no Obi-Wan movie. The fact that he hasn't received a call might seem like a bad sign, but that's not necessarily true. Lucasfilm would almost definitely seek out an actor a little younger than 46-year-old McGregor to play a pre-Phantom Menace Obi-Wan.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Regardless of if McGregor does or doesn't get to return to the Star Wars franchise, he still thinks an Obi-Wan movie is pretty far off yet:

"I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all."

Suffice to say, McGregor will not rest until he gets his Obi-Wan movie. And by rest, I mean stop yammering on about it. To be fair, he's most likely being inundated with Obi-Wan questions left, right and centre. Perhaps he should just go ahead and make his own big-budget Star Wars fan movie?

Poll Do you want the next Star Wars anthology movie to focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi? It would depend on who they cast as young Obi-Wan.

Yes, but only if Ewan McGregor can reprise his role!

No, there are far more interesting characters the movie could explore.

I'd honestly rather see a Jar Jar Binks origins story than suffer through that.

[Poll image credit: Lucasfilm]

(Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Polygon)