What can we expect from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5? Marvel has been playing its cards close to the chest over the last few months, and at the moment all we only really know that the show is about to embrace the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. With a New York Comic Con panel swiftly approaching, Marvel has made an announcement that's sure to delight fans: Natalia Cordova-Buckley's character, Yo-Yo Rodriguez, has been promoted to a series regular.

In a joint statement to Deadline, executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell explained:

"Natalia is a powerhouse in her work and in her daily life, and she has imbued one of our favorite characters with her natural strength and humor. Natalia was instantly a part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. family the first day she walked onto set, and we’re happy she’s now an official member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. team."

Great News For A Tremendous Actress

After years of dating @Marvel and I are finally going steady!@AgentsofSHIELD , you changed my life! I love you!@ABCNetwork thank you! https://t.co/kDbr0X99qQ — Natalia Cordova (@YOSOYCORDOVA) October 5, 2017

Introduced in Season 3's "Secret Warriors" arc, Cordova-Buckley plays an Inhuman freedom fighter who goes by the codename Yo-Yo. When Yo-Yo emerged from her Terrigen cocoon, she arrived with a pretty unusual set of abilities. She can move in bursts of super-speed that last exactly the same amount of time as one of her heartbeats. Every time her heart beats again, Yo-Yo bounces back to her original position. It makes her an ideal scout, but also a formidable ally.

Yo-Yo initially used her powers to fight corruption in her native Colombia, but agreed to sign up as one of Daisy's "Secret Warriors," on call should she ever be needed. Her character returned in Season 4 with added elements of romantic tension between Yo-Yo and Henry Simmons's Mack. The Sokovia Accords forced Yo-Yo to abandon her role as a freedom fighter, and she was living under an assumed identity in the United States. Naturally, little by little Yo-Yo was drawn into S.H.I.E.L.D.'s latest crisis, gradually becoming one of Coulson's closest allies.

S.H.I.E.L.D.'s fourth season was divided into three "pods," and #Marvel chose to release a web-series known as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot in between the first and second pods. Cordova-Buckley played a starring role in Slingshot, which received popular and critical acclaim, winning a Web Award and even earning an Emmy nomination.

Cordova-Buckley has gained a strong reputation with fans of the show, acting as a keen advocate on social media. She's also known for a confident stance on the need for diversity in film and television. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has an excellent track record on this, celebrating Chloe Bennet's Asian-American heritage by subtly rewriting her character as a mark of respect. It's exciting to see that trend continue.

#NYCC2017 has now launched, and we're sure to learn a lot more over the coming days. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel is due at 2.00pm on October 7, and there are already reports fans in attendance will experience previously unseen footage of the new season. We can also assume a release date is about to be announced, given we've already been told Season 5 will launch as soon as the eight-episode Inhumans series has finished.

What are your predictions for Season 5 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Let us know in the comments below!

