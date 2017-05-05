Virtual reality is the new craze in the 21st century and filmmakers are banking on its current popularity. Power Rangers fans got a chance to be their favorite Ranger, while Assassin's Creed fans got to jump around and perform death-defying stunts as Aguilar in the Inquisition Era. After taking us through the life of Mark Watney, Ridley Scott — in association with Regal Cinemas — has brought #Alien fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing the birth of the series' flagship alien.

So, even though each installation in the franchise has tried to outdo its predecessor, #RidleyScott promises to give the fans a chance to "discover the true meaning of terror" with this virtual reality tie-in experience.

What Is 'In Utero'?

In Utero is a joint collaboration between 20th Century Fox, Alienware Gaming and Ridley Scott to give an in-depth, 360-degree gaming experience of being a Neomorph at the time of its birth. Even though Scott is the director of the latest entry of the Alien franchise, the reigns of this VR game are in the hands of David Karlak. To further describe this unique collaboration, Chief Marketing Officer of Regal Cinemas, Ken Thewes said:

“The intense action-packed nature of the Alien franchise makes it a perfect setting for virtual reality…Through our collaboration with Fox and AMD and Alienware, this innovative technology will add a whole new dynamic to the movie going experience for 'Alien: Covenant,' and we are thrilled to offer this unique Virtual Reality experience.”

Where Can You Experience It?

Regal Cinemas is doing a country-wide tour to give the fans a nightmare-inducing experience through the Oculus Rift, which will be located in select Regal Cinemas lobbies. To give the fans a glitch-free illusion of being the Neomorph, the kiosks will be equipped with Alienware Aurora PCs powered by Radeon RX 480 graphics cards.

The dates for the Alien: Covenant In Utero are:

Houston, TX — Edwards Houston Marq’E Stadium 23 & IMAX, 05/04/17 Boston, MA — Regal Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, 05/04/17 Orange County, CA — Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX, 05/04/17 Atlanta, GA — Regal Atlantic Station 18 IMAX & RPX. 05/11/17 New York, NY — Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX, 05/11/17 Los Angeles, CA — Regal LA LIVE A BARCO Innovation Center, 05/11/17 Knoxville, TN — Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX, 05/18/17 NY (Suburb), NY — Regal Commerce Center Stadium 18, 05/18/17 San Francisco, CA — Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX, 05/18/17 Chicago, IL — Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX, 05/25/17 Philadelphia, PA — Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX, 05/25/17 Portland, OR — Regal Bridgeport Village Stadium 18 & IMAX, 05/25/17 Minneapolis, MN — Regal Brooklyn Center Stadium 20, 06/01/17 Washington DC — Regal Majestic Stadium 20 & IMAX, 06/01/17 Seattle, WA — Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX, 06/01/17

Even though Alien: Covenant has opened to positive initial reactions, we have yet to see how this unique take on the franchise goes down with the fans. Alien: Covenant will arrive in theaters on May 19, 2017.

