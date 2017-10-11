It's hard to believe 16 months have passed since the untimely death of actor Anton Yelchin. For both fans and those close to the 27-year-old #StarTrek star, it's still tough to imagine a future without his warm persona on screen.

Many of Yelchin's family members, along with co-stars from his various films, gathered for the unveiling of a bronze statue of the late actor placed at his grave at the Hollywood Forever cemetery along with a mural featuring a Star Trek design and reiterations of his portrayal of Pavel Chekov.

'Star Trek' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

#ZoeSaldana, who co-starred as Nyota Uhura in the rebooted Trek trilogy alongside Yelchin, read a eulogy for the actor wherein she promises to keep him alive in their hearts.

It is a bittersweet moment because we're here for Anton, and he's not here with us. We're going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we're able to just keep him here with us.

Saldana was joined at the ceremony by fellow Trekkies, #JJAbrams and Simon Pegg, along with other actors and actresses he's worked with over the years, including 27-year-old actress and close friend #JenniferLawrence, whom he met on the sets of Like Crazy and The Beaver in 2011.

'The Beaver' [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Also in attendance was Ray Donovan actor Jon Voight, who co-starred in the 2015 short film Court of Conscience with Yelchin, as well as Emile Hirsch, with whom he starred in one of his earliest adult roles, Alpha Dog, and Like Crazy director Drake Doremus, who also got up to the podium to say a few words about the deceased actor.

Director Jeremy Saulnier, with whom he worked most recently on the widely-acclaimed 2015 horror-thriller Green Room, which released a couple months prior to Yelchin's death and earned the actor widespread praise.

Anton Yelchin was in the film industry and on our screens for more than half of his life, starring in nearly 50 film roles during his sixteen years of acting. The young star always commanded such a strong presence on screen that it's easy to see why he connected with so many people during the creation of his films.

