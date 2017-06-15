The world is still mourning the loss of Batman star Adam West, who died on June 9th after a short battle with leukaemia. The legendary actor is fondly remembered for his portrayal of Gotham's caped crusader during the classic '60s Batman TV series and its subsequent feature film.

In addition to playing #Batman in several projects throughout his career, West is known for his recurring role on Fox series #FamilyGuy, where he portrays the eccentric Mayor West — a fictionalized version of himself. As tributes continue to pour in from both celebrities and fans around the world, Family Guy has announced that they will pay tribute to the actor on Sunday.

Fox will re-air the Family Guy episode 'The Dating Game' at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. This particular episode heavily features the Mayor West character, and sees him win a Medieval castle in an auction. Before the rebroadcast, Fox will include a special title card, paying tribute to West. 'The Dating Game' originally aired in March of this year.

Among the celebrities to pay tribute to West, Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message. Read it below:

“Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity…. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

West has been a Family Guy mainstay since 2000, and has voiced the Mayor West character in over 100 episodes.

While Adam West will forever be remembered for his contributions to the Batman legacy, younger fans will perhaps be more familiar with his Family Guy role, making this the perfect tribute to touch a younger generation of fans. With tributes still pouring in, it's become clear that even though the celebrated actor is gone, his legacy will remain for many years to come.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)