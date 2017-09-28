Since the release of the Andy Muschietti film, IT, has once again become a pop culture phenomenon. And while we've seen the ease with which #IT can be translated into mediums such as TV and film, this fan-artist's amazing rendition of Pennywise as an #anime, is something to behold.

I decided to question Mike Anderson — the 32 year-old Oklahoma resident who stunned the internet with his IT inspired drawings — to learn a bit more about what inspires him, and how he ended up creating the demonic deliciousness that is his Pennywise centered anime art.

Pennywise is a highly stylized figure, and works perfectly in this style. [Credit: Mike Anderson]

Q1. How long have you been drawing, and what are your biggest inspirations?

"I've been drawing since I was very little. As long as I can remember really. I used to sit in front of the TV watching Thundercats, Street Sharks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and I loved drawing my favorite characters. As I got older my attention drifted more towards comic books. All of the artwork was so inspiring. Gathering all this inspiration from cartoons, anime and comics, really gave me a love for visual storytelling, and that's what has fueled my passion for illustration to this day."

Q2. What drew you to IT?

"I watched the original 'IT' miniseries back when I was a kid. I'd been following news of the 'IT' remake for the longest time, and in anticipation for the new movie I read the entire book. So after re-watching the miniseries, reading the book and then seeing the new 2017 movie, I had a lot of Pennywise on my mind. Drawing him was actually very therapeutic. I also think the design of the new Pennywise is really amazing. Very sleek and chilling, without being a typical 'Scary Clown'."

Anderson imagines what an 'IT' anime would look like. [Credit: Mike Anderson]

Q3. Why did you decide to express your love for the movie by transposing IT to a different genre?

"I thought the new Pennywise design was very 'anime' looking to begin with. The lines on his face reminded me of Frieza from Dragonball Z. One thing I like to do occasionally is to see how different movies or TV shows might look as an anime. I felt like 'IT' would be perfect for an anime adaptation. "

Q4. In your opinion, what is it about anime that makes translating something into this medium so appealing?

"Besides the fact that I thought the new Pennywise design already had a very 'anime' feel to it. The concepts and subject matter of the 'IT' book would be perfect for anime. There seem to be fewer limits in anime. Crazy concepts and unique storytelling are almost expected. The 'IT' book delves into mythologies and settings that a live action movie would never have the time or budget to fully realize. And even if they could it may not appeal to audiences. Taking 'IT' to an anime series would ground the story in a genre where traveling between dimensions and giant monsters are more accepted."

Q5. Have you done some original artwork, and is it displayed on your website?

"While I do have a lot of fanart on my website, I do have a lot of original comic book artwork and character designs that can be found on there."

Mike's work is pretty amazing, and not just that regarding IT. The artist has also brilliantly covered a plethora of well known characters, drawing everyone from Goku to Dark Phoenix.

Jean Grey struggles with the Phoenix Force in Anderson's art. [Credit: Mike Anderson]

But don't take my word for it, check out his website and Instagram page to fully immerse yourself into the world of this incredible fan artist.

What do you think about this incredible fan art? Let me know in the comments below!