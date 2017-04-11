Being able to translate a comic book costume to a real life, live-action aesthetic is always a challenge, one that needs to be tackled with the utmost care. For the most part, movie studios manage it well more often than not, but one that's somehow managed to hit it out of the park with every single one of its films for almost ten years has been #Marvel.

A signature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the character's constant costume changes. Captain America has had four suit variations throughout five movies, Ant-Man has had two, and Tony Stark has gotten at least two different Iron Man Mark armors in every movie he's in.

With that penchant for wardrobe changes, we've been wondering whether the King of Wakanda, #BlackPanther, would get a new costume for his solo adventure, different from the one in Civil War.

Black Panther in 'Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Last month, a set picture surfaced, showing the hero on top of a car, and from what we can see, the suit seems to be exactly the same, possibly indicating there would be no such update for the hero. And even if that's not the case, Marvel is keeping a new design pretty close to its chest.

Fortunately, thanks to one artist, we don't have to wait a long time to see what the #MCU's Black Panther would look like with a new costume. John Aslarona offered his take on a new version of the suit for the hero's upcoming solo movie, and it's nothing short of amazing. The artist posted three images to his Instagram featuring the new design. Take a look:

As you can see, the design stays fairly close to what T'Challa was sporting in Cap's third movie. In fact, the only differences being the touches of gold across the suit.

It's worth noting that this was not just a cool choice on Aslarona's part. It's actually adapting the source material. Some versions of Black Panther's comic book costume feature golden accents all throughout.

Black Panther's comic book costume [Marvel Comics]

So that was a clever stylistic choice.

I've been absolutely in love with the MCU's Black Panther armor ever since I saw it, and I've been optimistic about the studio keeping that design for the future. But like I said, Marvel Studios loves updating its heroes' costumes, so I doubt they'd leave the King of Wakanda without outfits to chose from for his future battles (including #InfinityWar).

But if it ends up happening, I must say that this artist's design would not disappoint me. Of course, to know for sure whether T'Challa will get a fashion upgrade, we'll have to wait until Black Panther hits theaters on February 8, 2018.