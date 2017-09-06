Game of Thrones is filled to the brim with obscure references and surprises for eagle-eyed viewers to pick up. Now, one dedicated fan has discovered one of the most awesome Easter Eggs yet. HBO's medieval fantasy series is well-known for its jaw-dropping character deaths. When it comes to Westeros, no one, regardless of their role or status, is safe, but have you ever noticed anything peculiar about the way our favorite characters bite the dust?

A Reddit user by the name of razobak09 realized that quite a few characters perished by the same means in which they had murdered others. Confused? Allow me to explain with the theory's most notable examples:

1. Ned Stark (Beheaded)

In the show's first episode, #NedStark used his trusty sword Ice to behead a Night's Watchman who was accused of abandoning his post, despite the fact that he was innocent, since he was forced to run away by the White Walkers. Years later, destiny made Ned pay his dues when he was beheaded by his own sword, even though he was, himself, an innocent man.

2. Tywin Lannister (Crossbow)

The treacherous head of the Lannister family ordered the Red Wedding to shut down the North's military. During the bloody event, countless Stark men (and women) were killed by enemy forces using crossbows. Tywin was then killed by his own son Tyrion, with a well-aimed crossbow shot. It looks like Tyrion did learn something from his father.

3. Walder Frey (Sliced Throat)

Going back to the Red Wedding, Frey ordered a soldier to cut Catelyn Stark's throat during the infamous event. Some time after that, in the Season 6 finale, he had his throat cut by Arya, after eating a cake she made from his own son's body parts, no less. Keep in mind, this wasn't as much of a coincidence as it was good old fashioned payback.

4. Ramsay Bolton (Puppy Chow)

Among his many atrocities and cruel actions, Ramsay had the horrific practice of feeding people he wasn't fond of to his, shall we say, puppies. Little did he know that he also would be fed to his creatures by one of the survivors he had tortured the most.

5. Olenna Tyrell (Poisoned)

The queen of Highgarden secretly killed Joffrey by poisoning him at his own celebration, but she met the same fate during Season 7 at the hands of Jaime Lannister. Of course, it's worth mentioning that she died relatively peacefully and most importantly, willingly, as opposed to Joffrey's,well, less expected and visually unpleasant passing.

6. Littlefinger (Sliced Throat)

The treacherous Lord Petyr Baelish met his much-awaited fate in the show's seventh season. This scenario differs just a bit though, as he didn't kill the two characters whose death echoed the way he left this world. They were actually failed murder attempts. As the Redditor explained:

"He betrayed Ned Stark by putting a knife to his throat, and the Valyrian Catspaw Dagger was used in the attempt to have Bran Stark assassinated, which he intentionally blamed on the Lannisters, sparking the Lannister-Stark conflict. He was executed by having his throat cut by the Valyrian Catspaw Dagger."

7. Jon Snow (Stabbed Multiple Times)

Our beloved former bastard murdered fellow Night's Watch member Qhorin Halfhand. Jon was then killed by Night's Watch soldiers after being branded a traitor. Admittedly, this sounds a bit weird to include on the list considering that Snow was brought back to life, but the character was down for the count, even if it was just for a little while

8. Ygritte (Shot With An Arrow)

The character who made us aware of the fact that #JonSnow didn't know anything murdered a lot of people with her trusty bow and arrows. In another prime example of life coming full circle though, she was killed with an unexpected arrow to the chest.

9. Polliver (Stabbed Through The Neck)

The cruel solider killed Lommy by stabbing him through the throat back in Season 2, even though the boy was asking for help. Arya killed Polliver in the same fashion, even down to slicing his legs prior to delivering the final blow. Granted, much like her murder of Walder, the little assassin did that as retribution. Another name off the list.

Wow, essentially, the minds behind Game of Thrones are great believers in the fact that life always comes full circle. Now, it's worth mentioning that these foreshadowing instances aren't a general rule, as not every character has died the same way they've killed someone. However as far as #EasterEggs go, this was quite a nice detail to learn about.

We'll get to see whether this, shall we say, "running gag" continues when Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season some time next year.

What do you think about this new Game of Thrones theory? Let me know in the comments!