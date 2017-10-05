The Big Bang Theory's eleventh season is well underway and is proving to be a huge hit already. It was the most watched entertainment program on American television this past Monday, as millions have been tuning into to see how the season unfolds. However, Season 11 is set to get even more exciting: two fan-favorite characters are expected to return in the same episode. But, who are they?

1. Sheldon's Idol

'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: CBS]

It has been confirmed that comedy legend Bob Newhart will be making a surprise return in Season 11. Newhart will be returning to reprise his role as the Emmy-winning role, Arthur Jeffries, also known as Professor Proton.

New showrunner for #BigBangTheory dropped the vague hint during an interview by saying "a comedy legend" might be returning to the nerdy sitcom, but, it has now been revealed that Sheldon's Obi-Wan Kenobi will be making another appearance, even though his character was killed off in Season 7.

Since his death in the show, Newhart has returned twice as a ghostly figure dressed as a Jedi during Sheldon's imaginative dreams. Newhart's next appearance as the Jedi ghost will be in the episode, which will air on November 2. News regarding his role is kept under tight lips for now, but we know for sure it'll be another laugh out loud episode like before.

2. Sheldon's Long-Time Nemesis

'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: CBS]

Yes, that's right, Wil Wheaton will also be making a huge comeback in Season 11, presumably to cause more trouble for Sheldon. Playing himself, Wheaton is now a minor recurring character in the sitcom and does nothing but cause havoc for Sheldon.

Wheaton first appeared in The Big Bang Theory during Season 3 as a dark and sinister version of himself. Since then, Wheaton has been cropping up all over the place to mess with Sheldon, as well as sometimes aiming to make friends with the touchy scientist. Again, Wheaton's return storyline is tightly wrapped for now, but his return certainly intrigues fans on what he has in store this time. It has been revealed his return will also be on November 2.

Final Thoughts

With Newhart and Wheaton both returning in the same episode, fans are guaranteed an action-packed and hilarious episode. Ghostly Jedi scientists and arch enemies — what more could you possibly ask for?

Find out what happens in this exciting episode when it airs on November 2 on CBS.

What is your favorite episode featuring Bob Newhart and/or Wil Wheaton? Sound off in the comments!

(Source: EW, Entertainment Weekly, Deadline)