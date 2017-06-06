Despite Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's many flaws, most fans agreed that #BenAffleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman was one of the high points of the film. Shortly after BvS was released, Warner Bros. announced Affleck would be starring and directing the first solo outing for the Caped Crusader, and fans were stoked at the prospect of an Affleck-directed Batman film.

Ben Affleck later stepped down as director of The Batman; however, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director, Matt Reeves, stepped in. We don’t know much about the solo Batman film, but since the #DCEU is going through a tonal shift, fans are suggesting that the new film might not be as dark as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Reddit user, TheAdenturousWriter, recently shared a fan-made poster for The Batman on Reddit, one which captured the dark and gritty tone introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and fans agreed that the tone in the poster would be perfect for the solo #Batman film.

Dark And Gritty Fan-Made The Batman Poster

The Batman Fan Poster [Credit: TheAdenturousWriter via Reddit]

The quality is fantastic, and it looks better than some of the character posters from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and #JusticeLeague. It's even a bit reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy (with the rain falling and the hopeless stare), while staying true to the version of the character we were introduced to in BvS.

At first glance, it’s hard not to think of the Sad Affleck memes that were prevalent after BvS premiered in 2016, but the imagery is in-line with the older, beaten down Bruce Wayne that Affleck has portrayed so far. Even though the tone of the poster contrasts with the seemingly new direction of the DCEU, if any of the upcoming movies were to remain dark and brooding, it would be #TheBatman.

The poster also has the optimistic release date of 2018, which is unlikely, because the film is currently undergoing script changes. At best, fans will probably be looking at a 2019 release for The Batman, but with all the DCEU projects in the works at Warner Bros., it could even farther down the road.

Once Justice League premieres, we will have a better idea of how Batman has changed since the death of Superman, and those changes will likely follow the character into his solo movie. It’s possible that The Batman could still be dark and gritty tonally, but the Batman/Bruce Wayne could have a more optimistic outlook on life, and not be the mopey character we met in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

While you are waiting for The Batman, make sure you check out Justice League when it hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

