One of the most anticipated films of the #DCEU, The Batman, suffered a major setback with the departure of Ben Affleck as director. Since that announcement, some other directors have been floated around and fans have been desperately trying to figure out who would be the perfect fit to helm the project.

One fan in particular already knows who she wants as director of The Batman, and is none other than Zack Snyder, who is currently working on #JusticeLeague. This fan is so passionate that she has started a petition, where she describes why he's perfect for the film:

"Snyder has a stellar record with comic book and graphic novel properties. Starting with 2006's 300, and followed by Watchmen in 2009, he has shown his skill with, and commitment to, being incredibly faithful to iconic source material. Many scenes in both films are panel-for-panel recreations of the graphic novel pages. He doesn't try to stick his two cents' worth in every movie, putting his own spin on things (they like to call it “artistic license” in the biz) just because he can. He knows how much these stories mean to their fans, and that goes a long way in my book. He has my respect for that."

As of right now, the petition has already surpassed its goal of 500 signatures, so it looks like it will certainly cause a stir among hardcore #DC fans. The question is...

Is Zack Snyder Right For 'The Batman'?

Zack Snyder working on a 'Justice League' storyboard

Now, it's clear this is a very biased petition, as they state Zack has a stellar track record with comic book adaptations, which is not completely true if we take Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's poor reception into consideration. However, I do think they're onto something. #ZackSnyder is incredibly talented when it comes to visuals. He makes you feel like you are watching a comic book page that was brought to life...

Snyder himself talked about his approach to comic book films when he was asked about BvS' poor reception:

"I'm a comic book guy and I made the movie based as much as I could on that aesthetic and so... I don't how else to do it 100 percent."

Zack was the one who gave us perhaps the most comic book-inspired Dark Knight we've ever seen on screen, which is an element a #Batman movie set in the larger DC universe needs. In BvS, there was a promising standalone Batman story in there, which showed his love for the character. Plus, he's already laying the groundwork for the movie by introducing Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke in Justice League, who will be the main baddie in The Batman.

Of course, it can be argued that his filmmaking style has the potential to deliver a divisive #TheBatman movie, which isn't what Warner Bros. needs right now, especially with the DCEU already in a very unstable position. But if he's proven anything with movies like Dawn of the Dead and Watchmen, is that he can handle a cohesive and dark story worthy of the Dark Knight.

[Source: Change.org]