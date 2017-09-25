After 100 episodes, the MTV hit drama Teen Wolf has finally come to an end. When the show premiered in 2011, people didn’t know what to think of MTV’s adaptation of the beloved ‘80s romp; however, it quickly became apparent that the show was very different from the original. Fans glommed onto the property early on and the fan base grew exponentially with each passing season of the show.

Note: Spoilers for Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 20, titled "The Wolves of War" below.

The series finale was a bittersweet affair for fans of Teen Wolf, but after six great seasons, fans were finally ready to see how Scott McCall’s (Tyler Posey) journey ends. The finale was filled with great moments like the return of Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), the battle against the Anuk-Ite, and the many callbacks to previous seasons.

Although the series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger – with Scott walking off to face another challenge – it felt like the show came full circle. Even with the open-ended finale, many fans felt the episode was solid, a good ending to a great series. After it aired, fans took to social media to share a wide variety of emotions, and in several cases, they shared their gratitude and thanks to the cast and crew for putting together something they loved.

Fans React To The Teen Wolf Series Finale

In the wake of the Teen Wolf finale, many fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the show they loved and shared heartfelt messages. The show may be over, but it lives on through its wonderful fans who tuned in each episode and became part of something truly special:

@MTVteenwolf im gonna miss this show so much . this finale was perfect thank you for everything #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/baFLq3mugd — hamilton (@uncoolkidalways) September 25, 2017

@MTVteenwolf #TeenWolfFinale

this little montage and moments of love and everything is making me so so happy. thank you for this finale. — m a n d a (@nxmanda) September 25, 2017

@MTVteenwolf This finale did me well thank you guys pic.twitter.com/pMcGPMzCDo — Jasmine (@HinojosaJasmine) September 25, 2017

R.I.P. to one of my favorite shows You will forever be missed #TeenWolf ILYSM

Im gonna continue crying now — Dolan Twins Fan (@DolanTwinFan_M) September 25, 2017

Dear Jeff, dear writers, dear crew: THANK YOU for 100 episodes of laughing, crying and dreaming. @MTVteenwolf #TEENWOLFFAREWELL #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/zpCnkZlCX7 — Theo & Deuc Comics (@ChanChanVasquez) September 25, 2017

Some Fans Didn't Love The Finale, However

Although the series has ended, some fans weren’t thrilled about the finale. Whether it was the fact that they didn’t get the Stydia kiss they wanted, that there wasn’t a concrete ending, or just the brutal realization that the show is over, many fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions and feelings:

I loved the ending but all I wanted was to see Monroe die though #TeenWolfSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/bhrGy7cEg1 — Kel Lee (@Daniele1L) September 25, 2017

Me at the end of the episode #TeenWolfSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/E4Cox7hebr — Rebecca (@rebeccaneedfood) September 25, 2017

Its only 10 minutes into the final episode ever of Teen Wolf and I am already in tears #TeenWolfSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/oA9hzkKeWK — jordan (@jordan_crates) September 25, 2017

WE DESERVED A STYDIA KISS AND DEREK HALE SHIRTLESS ONE LAST TIME #TeenWolfSeriesFinale — Mary (@cucchiaia) September 25, 2017

"You failed everyone, especially her, especially Allison" I think my heart just broke in two #TeenWolf #TeenWolfFinale — Morgan (@SharmanLover) September 25, 2017

They brought everyone back except Allison. Everyone in this show raises from the dead, why couldnt she?? #TeenWolfFinale — rachel (@rayrayjenkins68) September 25, 2017

The Cast Also Had The Fans To Thank

Even though fans shared some criticism of the show’s finale, the love for #TeenWolf was everywhere on social media. The cast and crew were praised hundreds of times over, and in turn, the fans were thanked for all their support over the years:

Love ya #TeenWolf we'll all miss you dearly :)



Sincerely,



Stiles — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) September 25, 2017

Without my @MTVteenwolf family. I've never had so much respect and love for an entire set of people. Thank u for that thank u for ur love — Dylan Sprayberry (@DSprayberry) September 25, 2017

Just got to a Computer. Now I can say... Thank you. Thank you for the love, the years, friends, fun, and the memories. xoxo @MTVteenwolf — Linden Ashby (@lindenashby) September 25, 2017

Teen Wolf was an unexpected hit, after six seasons, it has become one of #MTV’s most successful scripted dramas and its fandom has taken on a life of its own. Back in July, news broke that the show might be getting a new series on MTV, but for now, it looks like Teen Wolf will have to live on in the hearts and minds of its fans.

Sound off! What did you think of the Teen Wolf series finale. Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.