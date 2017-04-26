Disney/Pixar has put out several amazing films over the years, and many of them deal with inanimate objects that come to life and go on various adventures. The whimsical world that these films live in is easy to digest, because of the bright colors and adorable aesthetic of the characters. Children especially don’t think twice about talking animals, toys that come to life, or cars that have somehow evolved into sentient beings.

There have been several theories regarding the films in the Pixar universe, with most of them being logical explanations about how these worlds could exist and function. When trying to assign logic to the Pixar line-up, however, the most challenging is the Cars franchise.

#Cars takes place in a world that mirrors our own, except for one small detail: there are no people on Earth. We can assume it’s Earth based on geographical similarities and iconic landmarks; however, all the humans have seemed to have vanished. The million-dollar question becomes clear: if there are no people, then who built the cars?

A new theory posited by Screen Crush's Matt Singer – backed up by comments made by Cars' Creative Director Jay Ward – paints a picture of a nightmare post-apocalyptic landscape where the machines have risen against their human overlords.

Creative Director Jay Ward Speaks On The Cars Universe

Hello @fanaticonmx ! We are getting ready to show you cool stuff from Cars 3 today! #pixar #Cars3 pic.twitter.com/47CpomHbPh — Jay Ward (@MisterJayWard) March 24, 2017

Jay Ward has been involved in shaping the Cars franchise, and recently gave some insight into the humanless world Disney/Pixar has created. He stresses that his statements are his own opinions, and they do know reflect on Pixar or #Disney in any way:

"If you think about this, we have autonomous car technology coming in right now. It’s getting to the point where you can sit back in the car and it drives itself. Imagine in the near-future when the cars keep getting smarter and smarter and after one day they just go, “Why do we need human beings anymore? They’re just slowing us down. It’s just extra weight, let’s get rid of them.” But the car takes on the personality of the last person who drove it. Whoa. There you go."

Ward’s theory about Cars is terrifying, but it does mesh with real life concerns about the singularity – the event when machines become sentient and wipe out all of humanity. He posits a world where not only have self-driving cars become self-aware, but he also adds in an element of the human mind being transferred into machine – only more disturbing.

The Logistics Of The New "Cars Theory"

Cars [Credit: Disney/Pixar]

When you look at the Cars universe as a living breathing world, you notice some strange things – besides anthropomorphic cars. The cars seem to all have unique personalities, and in some cases, the cars take on the ethnic properties of their brands' countries of origin – like Ferraris having Italian accents. We also see celebrity cars that mimic the personalities of their famous human counterparts.

There is evidence that humans existed in the world of Cars at some point; given that the cars all have handles, all the landmarks are the same, and the world looks just like ours but without people. If the humans were eradicated by the cars, we would see some remnant of human remains somewhere; instead it seems likely the humans were assimilated into half-car, half human hybrids – thus why the cars act the way they do.

The idea that the cars somehow absorbed their drivers is underscored by a rule Jay Ward said exists in the Cars universe:

“You’ll never see the doors open, because the brain and the eyes are in there, we don’t want anything falling out of the side.”

First off, gross... Secondly, this confirms that the cars have human organs, or, at least, they've been envisioned to be living, human-like entities in their own right. If the cars have brains and eyes, where did they get them? The logical answer is that they must have taken on physical traits of the humans they assimilated. But instead of Maximum Overdrive, in Pixar's world this weird Cronenberg-esque melding of man and machine resulted in adorable cars that sound like Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy.

Cars [Credit: Disney/Pixar]

This theory is all in good fun, but it does raise some disturbing questions about the origins of the dominant species in the franchise. Cars has been entertaining audiences for over a decade, and with the third installment on the way, we can look forward to many more interesting theories about the franchise.

If you want to see the continuing saga of the mutant car monsters, make sure to check out #Cars3 when it hits theaters on June 16, 2017.

Sound off! What do you think about this new Cars theory? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

[Source: Screen Crush]