When I was an actor doing theater (once upon a time), the dance portion of a musical audition was the biggest source of anxiety for me, mostly because I can’t really dance. I remember one audition in particular where they taught us some simple choreography to mimic back. I got through two moves and completely forgot everything. I decided to freestyle for the rest of the audition, because why not?

Needless to say, I was given the only role in the #musical that involved zero dancing. In spite of that, I will always have a soft spot in my heart for dance. In honor of those who have skill far greater than my own, I created this video to celebrate dancing in film, set to the tune of the 1975’s latest hit, “The Sound.”

I included all my favorite scenes of dancing in film, and many of yours as well. See if you can name all 61 popular movies on display, and name the actor who appears in the most clips!

Which dancing scene is your favorite?