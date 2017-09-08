Winter has definitely come to Westeros, and you aren't the only one if you are feeling the chill from Game of Thrones. Putting the ice in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, there is just one season of HBO's frosty fantasy left before we find out who (or what) will be left to rule the Seven Kingdoms. After that shocking finale we were left stunned as the Night King and his Smurf-like White Walkers put their plan into action.

The horned homicidal maniac has (very) slowly swept along the lands beyond the Wall and straight toward the realm of men. Recruiting to his Army of the Undead since that brutal attack on Hardhome, the Night King now has the added addition of a wight dragon to make air travel a little quicker. While it may seem that the abominable snowman is simply set on death and destruction, there is a new theory on what the Night King's endgame really is.

Night Fever, Night Fever

Kudos to Redditor twerkmileyyy, who claims that the frozen zombies have a very simple mission statement: They just want to be able to live again:

"Ultimately, I think his end goal is to reach the Isle of Faces and use its magical properties to give life to his undead army."

Now that the White Walkers have breached the magic of the Wall, it would be a little too simple if they just headed to King's Landing to sit on the Iron Throne — sitting on a cold surface gives you piles don't you know. So, the theory poses that the Night King is heading to Gods Eye, a mythical lake that holds the Isle of Faces. It was here that the pact between the Children of the Forest and the First Men took place, so it isn't too hard to imagine that the show will take us there at some point.

Also, remember Meera Reed? Bran Stark and his downtrodden escort may have parted ways in Season 7, but she has presumably gone off to find her daddy dearest. Howland Reed is one of the other big question marks from both the shows and the books, and being one of the few people still alive from the Tower of Joy, he HAS to have something to do before #GeorgeRRMartin's saga comes to an end. It just so happens that Howland visited the Isle of Faces before the Tourney at Harrenhal, but no one (currently) knows why. There is some serious magic knocking around in those waters at Gods Eye, so why wouldn't someone exploit it to their advantage?

Others theorize that Bran Stark will journey to Gods Eye as a final spot to watch over everything. If we are going with that "Bran is the Night King" tinfoil hat theory, then all the madcap madness marries together quite nicely. Redditor baatezu guesses that Bran/Night King will make it to God Eye and destroy the magic that the Children of the Forest forged, undoing the creation of the White Walkers and reversing everyone who has become a wight:

"Bran orchestrates everything to bring peace to Westeros. And the only way he can do it is by becoming the Night King, raising an army of undead and marching them to the God's Eye where he will destroy the ancient Children of the Forest magic. It turns everyone from Wights back into fully healthy humans, exactly as they were at the moment of their death."

Conveniently, Eastwatch by the Sea is where the Army of the Undead breached the Wall, and is the closest point along the barricade to Gods Eye. Just imagine seeing everyone fall — I mean Jon, Dany, the whole shebang — only to emerge alive and kicking to shake hands with a human-form Night King. Well, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did warn us that some fan-favorite characters would become wights before Season 8 bows out. There may be an achingly long wait until the final season graces our screens, but with only six episodes left of Game of Thrones, expect the morbid motives of the Night King to become pretty clear now that we've rolled out the white carpet for his arrival.

