Marvel’s The Avengers premiered in 2012, and it was a pivotal moment in the history of the MCU. Not only was The Avengers a critical and financial success, but it also introduced us to the Avenger's team dynamic. It was the real beginning of the MCU as we know it, and it first time we ever saw the characters of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark together on the big screen.

Since then, the Iron Man/Captain America relationship has been a focal point of the MCU, and led to one of the biggest films of 2016: Captain America: Civil War.

#RobertDowneyJr. and #ChrisEvans have a wonderful on-screen chemistry – which is likely due to their friendship in real life – and have truly been the figureheads of the #MCU. The characters they portray have huge independent fan bases, and they also have a legion of fans that have shipped the pairing of #TonyStark and #SteveRogers (both romantic and non-romantic). The pairing has several portmanteaus, with the most popular two being #Stony or Starkers.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are fully aware of the Stony shippers, and have addressed and make jokes about the paring in the past. Both actors are great sports when it comes to their fans, and usually make references or jokes that rile up their fan bases (in a good way). Chris Evans recently took the opportunity to wish Robert Downey Jr. a Happy Birthday on Twitter, and riled up the Stony shippers in the process.

Happy Birthday RDJ, Love Chris

Happy birthday to the legendary @RobertDowneyJr. Mentor. Life-saver. Friend. Hope your birthday is like a giant kiss on the lips! pic.twitter.com/GK60sd8QLK — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2017

Chris Evan’s Birthday wishes to RDJ are very sweet, and are indicative of a real meaningful friendship. It’s nice to see that RDJ’s return to grace has not only positively affected his fans, but those he works with as well. The terms Evans uses such as “life-saver" and “mentor” are very impactful, and they really drive home the influence RDJ has had on Evan’s life.

The other part of this tweet is of course the GIF sent along with the Birthday message. "Hope your birthday is like a giant kiss on the lips!" Hot.

First off, this GIF is amazing and I hadn’t seen it before, but it also hit Stony shippers right in the feels. This seems to be in direct response to RDJ's recent Instagram posts, and caused Twitter to explode with joy, and the result was amazing.

Stony Shippers Respond On Twitter

Twitter users across the world joined digital hands and celebrated the glory that was Chris Evan's Birthday tweet to RDJ. Just one GIF sent Stony shippers into a tizzy, and the Twittersphere was overrun with joy at the (almost) realization of Stony:

When a celebrity read too much fanfiction about themselves. #stony detected! tis is too much for my heart. cc @coffeewing https://t.co/OA5aFPcQb4 — zaalicious (@ShezCara) April 4, 2017

The official Twitter account even joined in, and sent out this tweet which perfectly summarizes fans reaction to the Stony GIF:

All these tweets are amazing, and show just how much love fans have for the actors and characters in the MCU. We’d like to wish Robert Downey Jr. a Happy Birthday, and we can’t wait to see him once again as Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 6, 2017. You can also catch the next film in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5, 2017.

