Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers struck a chord with a lot of ‘90s kids, and it holds a very special place in their hearts. At first glance, MMPR was just a show about super teens in brightly colored spandex, but it spoke to kids through its positive messages and martial arts awesomeness.

When kids watched MMPR, they were transported to a world where anything was possible. Sure, the city of Angel Grove was attacked by monsters daily, but they had the Power Rangers to protect them. Kids became stuck on the idea that even they could become a Power Ranger, and fight evil with their giant robotic Zords.

MMPR had monsters and robots, but one of the most attractive things about the show was its infectious theme song. Audiences were hooked as soon as the opening credits played, and even hearing it now, transports you back to a time when you were a kid, and MMPR was the center of the known universe.

Lionsgate’s 2017 film, Power Rangers, looked to cash in on the nostalgia for the property, but sadly, it didn’t quite work out.

Power Rangers Fails To Deliver At The Box Office

Power Rangers opened in North America to a solid $40 million, but it didn’t have the repeat viewership that Lionsgate was hoping for, and it topped out at $84.8 million domestically. The film was hoping to do well in the international markets – much like Pacific Rim did – but it only managed to drum up $50.7 million overseas.

Power Rangers banked a total of $135.5 million, which barely covered its $100 million production budget. Fans still had hope for a sequel, as the film had yet to open in China – one of the biggest markets in the world. Power Rangers bombed in China, grossing only $1.2 million opening weekend. This hit fans where it hurt, and seemed to shut the door on a sequel to the film.

Shortly after media outlets began reporting that Power Rangers probably wouldn’t get a sequel, fans started to panic, and took to their social media accounts to try and keep the sequel alive.

Social Media Demands A Power Rangers Sequel

Fans of the Power Rangers franchise are banding together all over the internet, and have flooded social media with pleas to keep the film series alive.v he popular Power Rangers fan group Morphin' Legacy have taken to Twitter and Facebook, posting a “call to arms”, that encouraged people to tweet and message Lionsgate and Saban to let them know that they want a sequel.

Fans even created a new group, called Make Power Rangers Great Again for ALL ages. The group doesn't want a sequel to Power Rangers per se, but they want the franchise to keep making movies. The creator of the group posted a message to the group that serves as the page’s mission statement:

"I, like you I assume, don't want a bad movie to be the end of the Power Rangers franchise expanding to audiences beyond little children and I would like to create a platform for like minded people to gather and do something about it. I'm not sure what it is yet and that's where folk like you and hopefully many others come in. I would particularly like to recruit those with the real means of achieving great strides like those on the Power Force for example as well as folk who run websites like Rangercrew etc."

A formal petition hasn’t been created yet, but odds are that someone will create one in the coming weeks. Power Rangers fans were hoping to see a live-action adaptation of the 'Green Ranger Saga', that was hinted at in the film's post credit stinger.

Is There Hope For A Power Rangers sequel?

Fan demand for a Power Rangers sequel is all well and good, but when it comes to getting movies made, money talks. Box office totals are a way for production companies to gauge the public’s interest in films they are producing. It’s capitalism at is simplest: if the product isn’t selling, then they stop making the product.

Although the film did not crush at the box office, there is still hope that Power Rangers could get a sequel. The film is being released on VOD next month, and will get a Blu-Ray/DVD release in July. If the sales are great, #Saban and #Lionsgate could consider making a sequel. Sure, it’s a longshot, but if you want a Power Rangers sequel, the best way to do it is to speak with your wallet.

It’s a shame that Power Rangers didn’t perform better at the box office, because it was a fun film. The film had enough nostalgia for the hardcore fans, but also told an interesting superhero origin story. A Power Rangers sequel is not off the table yet, but it's going to be an uphill battle to get it off the ground.

Make sure you check out Power Rangers when it is released on Digital HD June 13, 2017.

Sound off! Do you want to see a Power Rangers sequel? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.