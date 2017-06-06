As if there weren't enough speculation going around as to what will happen in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it looks like a Basilisk-sized amount of new questions are heading our way.

Warner Bros. announced a huge casting call, looking for five young actors to join the sequel, two of them including boys aged 16-18. The roles that these two would be playing are the teenage versions of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1' [Credit: Warner Bros]

Fans are already familiar with both characters; Dumbledore has previously been played by both the late Richard Harris as well as Sir Michael Gambon. In Fantastic Beasts, #JohnnyDepp was revealed to be the evil Grindelwald.

As fans also know, these two characters already have a history together. Dumbledore just so happens to be the one that takes the legendary Elder Wand from Grindelwald, who had previously stolen it from famous wandmaker Gregorovich. The two would go on have an epic duel, with Dumbledore defeating Grindelwald in the end and sending him to the wizard prison, Azkaban.

Something that fans also know about these two characters is their relationship with each other; the two were romantically involved as younger men. So there is a possibility we could see that play out in the movie. The younger Dumbledore of the #FantasticBeasts time period has already been cast with Jude Law, so if it were to happen, it would probably be in flashback with the two teenage actors being headhunted for the Dumbledore and Grindelwald roles.

Jude Law in 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Other characters that Warner Bros. are looking to cast for the movie are teenage versions of #NewtScamander and Leta Lestrange, both whom made their first appearance in Fantastic Beasts. Warner Bros. is also looking to cast a new mysterious character named Sebastian.

So while there is still plenty of mystery as to what's to come from the #HarryPotter prequels, this casting announcement has us guessing. For more casting news, or to apply for casting, head over to Pottermore.

What do you hope to see from the younger versions of the characters? Let me know your thoughts down below!

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]