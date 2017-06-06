Calling teenagers ages 13–16! Grab your wand and broomstick, as Harry Potter HQ just issued an open casting call for Fantastic Beasts 2, and want you to audition for the role of young Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, and what is being referred to as an "unidentified character" named Sebastian. Also, teenagers ages 16–18 can audition for the role of younger versions of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald.

If you are ages 13 –18, or know someone between those ages, then apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity! All you need to do is send an email to [email protected] with a recent color photograph, your main telephone number, current address, and date of birth. Anyone below age 18 must ask their parent's permission before applying.

No previous acting experience is necessary; however, all applicants must be eligible to work within the United Kingdom and be available to film the required scenes between August and November 2017. All applications must be submitted by midnight GMT on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

What Does This Mean For The Plot?

'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

As it stands, we currently know very little about the upcoming #FantasticBeasts sequel, apart from Jude Law portraying the younger version of Albus Dumbledore, and that we will be seeing a lot more of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

With Warner Bros. currently on the hunt for five young actors, does this mean we're going to see some vital flashback scenes in the upcoming sequel? During the first installment, Leta Lestrange was briefly mentioned, but now she's going to be making a full-time appearance in the sequel. Warner Bros. is looking for a teenager to take on the young version of Leta, but why? There's a high chance we may finally see the days where Newt and Leta met for the first time, and build up to why he has feelings for her.

With the sequel lining up to be quite an action-packed film, the main characters' young adult days are shaping up to become key sections of the film in the lead up to the gripping battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 has a provisional release date of November 16, 2018.

(Source: Radio Times)