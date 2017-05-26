The Lord certainly was not merciful in Fargo's latest episode, "The Lord of No Mercy." The Cat was almost nearly trapped, the Duck sadly got swallowed (but in an unexpected way), the Wolf showed his teeth, and Peter got the upper hand. But Peter and the Wolf metaphors aside, what sneaky little Easter Eggs were spread throughout the episode? This week's range from obvious symbolism and references to the #CoenBrothers' illustrious filmography, to the more etherial nature of existence and death. Take a look at four things you might have missed in #Fargo "The Lord of No Mercy."

1. The Wolf's Head

Just Yuri chillin' with a huge wolf's head, nothing to see here — well, actually there is something to see, because that wolf's head looks suspiciously like the one we saw in the final shot of last week's episode.

2. 'Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, Not The Bloody Walrus'

When Emmit calls up Varga in a panic as his brother lays dying before his eyes, Varga treats him to a little lecture on the merits of Beethoven's Piano Sonata Nr. 23 according to Lenin. Not Beatles Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov.

Where have we heard this clarification before? Why, #TheBigLebowski, of course. Remember the moment in the clip above, in which Walter loses his head at Donny insisting the Dude is citing "The Walrus" Lenin. "Shut the fuck up, Donny. VI Lenin. Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov!"

3. Ray Died As He Lived

Poor, poor Ray. In one of the season's biggest upsets, Ray was killed off in Episode 6 due to unfortunate circumstance and "unfathomable pinheadery." While some were disappointed that the guy who seemed to be this season's protagonist bit the bullet in such a lackluster way, it's actually a testament to show-creator Noah Hawley's genius. Ray died the way he lived, not quite able to get beyond his anger, and not even able to put up much of a struggle.

4. 'I'm So Rarely Seen, Maybe I Don't Even Exist'

When Varga comes down the stairs at Ray's apartment to meet Emmit, Emmit stupidly asks him if he was seen, to which he replies with the above line. But is there more to this than we think? Is he implying that he actually doesn't exist? Is this some sort of Fight Club situation where Varga turns out to be Emmit's Tyler Durden? Or is it just Varga trying to big himself up?

Check out the promo for next week's episode, "The Law of Inevitability":

What did you think of "The Lord of No Mercy"?