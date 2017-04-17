Box office numbers are a very tricky subject. With so many blockbusters, it's getting harder to predict the success or failure of any given movie. Some may end up surpassing expectations and others greatly underperforming. Take sequels, for example: Their outcomes are sometimes unpredictable regardless of their predecessors' success.

That nail-biting uncertainty was the case with The Fate of the Furious. A lot of us wondered whether the eighth installment in the speed-loving franchise would manage to actually continue its great financial streak.

Well, #Fast8 just hit theaters, and it actually sped (heh) past our expectations. Its estimated box office earnings for its global opening weekend recently came out, putting the film's international total at $532.5 million. At the time, it was unconfirmed but now, it's finally official...

'The Fate Of The Furious' Just Made Box Office History

The movie earned a little bit less than expected domestically, pulling in $98.78 million million domestically. But don't worry, it made up with its $433.2 million haul internationally. That came from 63 countries, mainly Mexico ($17.8 million), the United Kingdom and Ireland ($17 million), Russia ($14.1 million), Germany ($13.6 million), Brazil ($12.8 million), and most importantly China, from which the movie took a massive $190 million. That took its grand global total $532 million.

That means a history-breaking record for the film: Surpassing The Force Awakens as the highest grossing global opening weekend of all time, a title earned in 2015 through its $529 million opening gross.

Who would have thought? #FastandFurious beat #StarWars at a global box office record. That's quite an achievement for a franchise built on the premise of street racing. In light of that, its stars took the opportunity to celebrate on social media.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Prior to the news being official, everyone's favorite action man, #DwayneJohnson, took to Instagram to share his excitement in a way very fitting for him: Through a motivating workout:

The caption reads:

"My phone's blowing up and apparently, 'Fate of the Furious' is the biggest global box office opening of all time. It's not official yet, but the moment it becomes gospel I'll let you know. If it's true, then you know gratitude is my jam and I'm SO GRATEFUL for the luv. If it's not true, then I still luv ya back, but dammit its time for me to get back to jackin' iron and carrying around my shaker cup like a little boy carrying around his blankly"

After the box office take became official, #TheRock was quick to share the remarkable achievement:

"Biggest global box office opening of all time and the most fun, get the job done, shit talkin' character I've ever played. THANK YOU."

He has a reason to celebrate. After all, this little record has just proved once again his leading man power.

Tyrese Gybson

Tyrese Gybson as Roman Pearce [Credit: Universal]

The actor posted this on his Instagram page:

Thanking fans for their support, #TyreseGibson wrote:

"We love you for showing up for us..... it's been a 15 year love affair we love you and hope we never let you down...... Love and congratulations to the hardest working cast and crew and movie studio in the WORLD!!!!!!!! We did it!!!! #F8"

Charlize Theron

#CharlizeTheron, who portrays the Fast and Furious franchise's newest ruthless baddie, also chimed in to share her excitement:

Her message was short but sweet, stating:

"AMAZING!!!!!! Thankful, humbled, proud, honored!"

Ludacris

Ludacris as Tej Parker [Credit: Universal]

In his post, the actor took the opportunity to thank the people who had helped him in his career.

#Ludacris wrote:

"No words can explain what it feels like to be a part of this Franchise. I've said it a million times and you will probably hear me say it a million more. Thank you John Singleton for believing in me. Thank you Larenz Tate for the good word and thank you Vin Diesel for the green muthafuckin light."

It's safe to say that the Fast and Furious franchise is in a great place. With such a massive opening weekend, #F8 could be on track to earn over a billion dollars. Who knows? With all the good word of mouth surrounding it, it could end up surpassing its predecessor's impressive earnings.

The Fate of the Furious is currently in theaters, so go catch it.

What do you think about F8's astounding success? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Box Office Mojo]