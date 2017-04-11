Not content with towing a safe through the streets of Rio, drag racing a plane, or jumping a car from one skyscraper to another, the #FastandFurious franchise has returned to our screens to wow us once again — and this time, it's personal. Well ok, every single time it's personal because of the franchise's strangely endearing obsession with family, but Fast 8 fires up the nitro to slam us with the most heartwrenching plot twist yet: Dom Toretto's betrayal.

Of course, Dom would have to have a pretty good reason to turn his back on the Fast Fam, and Cipher's there to pull his strings. Charlize Theron's digital puppet master has an amazingly complex master plan, one that deftly ties into the other films in the franchise.

Cipher traps Dom in Cuba. [Credit: Universal]

If you've watched the trailers you'll know by now that Cipher has, somehow, been part of the story since the very beginning, making #Fast8 a satisfying payoff with twists that retcon some of the franchise's most exciting plots. So why exactly does Cipher seduce Dom to betray his family? And what's her grand plan? Join us as we untangle the complex plot lurking beneath the adrenaline pumping, gravity-defying action: This is Fast and Furious 8, explained.

Cipher's Grudge Against Dom

Suffice to say, there are spoilers on the road ahead, so if you want a smooth drive into Fate of the Furious then it might be good to switch gears and speed out of this tab right now! Of course, you'd be disappointing not only us but also Helen Mirren...

Still with us? Awesome, let's get this show on the road.

Ultimately, Cipher doesn't want Dom on her side because she needs his fantastic skills as a driver, or because she just has a thing for multicultural, perpetually glistening, muscle-bound bald men. No, the hacking queen has another agenda, and although she does need Dom to help her enact her plan, secretly this is her way at getting revenge. And that's where the retcons come in.

Remember the Nightshade device from Fast & Furious 6? What about God's Eye from Furious 7? The previous two movies in the franchise featured the Fast Fam trying to stop unbelievably powerful and dangerous technology from falling into the wrong hands — and obviously the best way to achieve this was to drive their cars really really fast, sometimes out of planes.

In Fast and Furious 6, Owen Shaw was after the Nightshade Device, a kind of EMP that would kill military tech dead for 24 hours, leaving them blind and vulnerable to attack. In Furious 7, the Fast Fam were hired by Mr Nobody to steal a program called God's Eye — and its creator Ramsey — from the mercenary Mose Jakande. So far so good, ready for the twist? Cipher hired both Owen Shaw and Mose Jakande, so by saving the day the Fast Fam thwarted Cipher's grand plan... twice. Boom!

More 'Fast and Furious':