If you were one of those fans who was really looking forward to Fast and Furious 9, which was set to release in April, 2019 then I've got some bad news for you. The Vin Diesel film has apparently been moved back a year to 2020.

Universal Studios is also going to shift the release date of #Trolls2 forward by two months to make room for the tentpole movie. The change in release date could mean that the studio isn't impressed with the writers' take on the ninth film in the #FastandFurious franchise. Another possible reason for this could be the studio's apparent decision to give Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham a spin-off, meaning that perhaps Universal wanted more stable setting in Fast and Furious 9 which could allow for an easier transition for Johnson and Statham to move towards their own films.

The Fast and Furious franchise has easily been the best thing to happen to Universal studios in recent years. Although Universal has had many gigantic franchises to its name in the past (Back To The Future and the original horror cinematic universe to name just two) recently their attempts at establishing their Dark Universe seem to have fallen through, after Snow White and the Huntsman failed to produce a lucrative series. Granted, the studio does have Pitch Perfect and Despicable Me, but Fast and Furious is the obvious jewel in Universal's crown, collectively making a massive $5 million dollars. Fast and Furious 8 alone raked in $1.2 billion.

The series has also continued to attract big names such as Dwayne Johnson, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. So it makes perfect sense why the studio wants to make sure the ninth film is just as mind blowing as the movies preceding it. As of yet the cast for the sequel isn't confirmed but it most likely will feature Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and possibly even Theron reprising her role — after all, Fast and Furious villains have a habit of returning to join the team in unlikely yet hilarious circumstances.

As for Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, their future spin-off film is up in the air. After the tentative production report, there have been no updates on this project — and Universal have not officially confirmed Deadline's announcement. Let's just hope that whenever the film does end up on screen it's as awesome as we've come to expect the Fast and Furious films to be.

What about you, Fast and Furious fans, are you excited about the film?

(Source: Variety)