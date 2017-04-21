Holy motors - if the recent news that the Fast and Furious franchise was coming to end with a tenth film in 2021 gave you a flat tire, fear not, we have some news that can certainly rev your engine again!

There was no doubt that the stars of #TheFateoftheFurious were #DwayneJohnson and #JasonStatham as Luke Hobbs and Decker Shaw. Both men have gone from series antagonists to the heroes of the motorized ensemble, so how about a Shaw and Hobbs spin-off featuring the comedy double act and the blossoming bromance?

A Long Road Ahead

'Fast & Furious 6' [Credit: Universal]

Deadline exclusively reports that Universal are filling up the franchise's tank to give Statham and The Rock their own Fast spin-off. Studio execs have reportedly "huddled" over the concept and are eyeing veteran series writer #ChrisMorgan to pen the script. With Morgan being on board since Tokyo Drift in 2006, he certainly knows his spark plugs from his steering wheel.

While still in the early stages, it is thought that the spin-off will be fast-tracked to fill the two-year gap between now and #FastandFurious9 in 2019. Both characters were unlikely heroes of the eighth film, but with Hollywood hardmen like Johnson and Statham in the roles, their softer side won over fans. Moving away from the core street racer family, a Hobbs and Shaw film could certainly follow the espionage-style of film that was explored in #Fast8.

Back in 2015, #VinDiesel has expressed a desire in spin-off movies, however, this is the first concrete evidence that the wheels have started turning. With such a high-budget and even higher box office takings, Universal would be foolish not to pursue every avenue possible when it comes to milking the series that started in 2011.

See also:

Back In The Driving Seat

'Fast & Furious 6' [Credit: Universal]

If ten films isn't enough to whet your appetite, could the Fast series pull its very own Star Wars and branch into anthology territory? We have seen Marvel deploy a similar tactic with its MCU, drafting solo films for its heroes before bringing them together under the same umbrella. While immensely popular, does the #FastandFurious series really have enough backing behind it to warrant spin-offs for Letty and Roman, or could we even bring back the likes of Bow Wow or resurrect Gal Gadot's Gisele?

Speaking of untimely demises, fans are already wondering whether Sung Kang's Han could return to the series after the reveal he was apparently by Shaw at the end of Fast & Furious 6 and tying up Tokyo Drift. If Kang really is coming back, an anthology film could perfectly explain his absence and try and repair the convoluted timeline.

With a record-breaking resurgence and a (now) stellar franchise behind it, the news of a spin-offs has been expected since Diesel's comments. It is no coincidence that a Hobbs/Shaw feature is the first idea in the pipeline, especially considering that franchise's peak is heralded as Fast Five and the introduction of Johnson.

As Fate has grossed over $685 million in only two weeks, there is certainly plenty of tread on the tires to put a few more miles on the clock - personally I would love to just hear Helen Mirren's cockney accent in a spin-off about Magdalene Shaw.

Check out the Shaw's plane rescue from The Fate of the Furious and don't forget our poll below!

[Source: Deadline]

[Image Poll Credit: Universal]