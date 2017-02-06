With the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise being released in April, the cast and crew of The Fate of the Furious have been busy revving our engines over the weekend with the release of a brand new trailer.

After the shock reveal in the first trailer that Dom has betrayed the Fast Family, this second trailer prepares fans for a very different type of film, promising us that "the rules have changed." But although the rules claim to be changed, there's one thing that always stays a constant in the Fast and Furious — unrelenting action.

Check out the new footage for The Fate of the Furious here, and then take a look below as we break down the trailers most action-packed moments we can't wait to see on the big screen.

Dom and Cipher blowing up a control center

[Credit: Universal Studios]

We didn't have to wait long for the action to start, with the very first piece of footage showing a stone-cold Dom Toretto partnering with Charlize Theron's Cipher to blow apart what looks to be an FBI headquarters or control room. Not to mention Hobb's pulling some quick moves to catch an explosive and throw it away from himself. Talk about nerves of steel!

See also:

(Literally) gunning it down the street

[Credit: Universal Studios]

Of course, it wouldn't be a Fast and Furious film without some brilliant car chase scenes, and in the trailer we see Tej and Ramsey booking it down the road alongside a fleet of others, including a chevy with a machine gun mounted on the sunroof?!

Hobbs's prison fight

[Credit: Universal Studios]

We already got a taste of Hobbs punching his way out of prison in the last trailer, but there's just something about seeing Dwayne Johnson take down two people at the same time that's incredibly satisfying.

A Hobbs versus Dom showdown

Donning a black face mask only seems to drive home the point that Dom appears to have gone to the dark side in The Fate of the Furious, and this small scene where we see Hobbs versus Dom looks like an almost heartbreaking piece of action.

Deckard letting some fools hit the deck, hard

[Credit: Universal Studios]

One of the biggest surprises from The Fate of the Furious was the reintroduction of Deckard Shaw, who this time, is working with the fam. Obviously Hobbs is less-than-impressed at this turn of events, but I got to say, seeing Deckard take out a bunch of guys was oddly satisfying. Maybe the past can be forgiven?

Fast family coming in like a wrecking ball

[Credit: Universal Studios]

The second most action-packed moment of the trailer had to be that amazing wrecking ball scene, which is clearly the work of mechanical genius, Tej. Releasing a wrecking ball and having it careen towards an enemy group is certainly one way to make a getaway.

It's raining cars

[Credit: Universal Studios]

We'd seen this piece of footage even before the trailer was released thanks to a behind-the-scenes clip, but seeing cars raining from a parking building is such a wonderful sight, here's hoping it's in any and all future trailers.

Family versus sub

[Credit: Universal Studios]

The main piece of action came right at the end when we saw the glorious return of that humongous submarine bursting through the ice before being hit by a torpedo.

Interestingly, we see Letty concerned for Dom's well being, and although he's driving his faithful Dodge Charger it's still unclear whether at this stage of the film he's aligned with Cipher or the Fast family. Either way that explosion looked insane.

Roman goes for a swim

[Credit: Universal Studios]

And of course, it wouldn't be a Fast and Furious movie without some lighthearted moments courtesy of Roman. This time it looks like the team fast-talker is taking an unwanted swim in some icy waters, but is thankfully saved by Hobbs when he turns his car door into a toboggan.

The Fate of the Furious rolls into theaters on April 14