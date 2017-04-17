Audiences around the world are going insane for The Fate of the Furious. The movie’s heightened action scenes are creating part of the frenzy, but the most die-hard fans have intense opinions about some of the film's character twists. The reason behind this is spoiler-heavy, so be aware that I'm about to get into some deep Fate of the Furious details.

Still here? OK, spoilers ahead.

Some audiences aren’t happy that Furious 7 villain Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham) is now part of the family after rescuing Dom’s baby son, Brian. Why? Because not so long ago, in the sixth series installment, Fast 6, Shaw killed Sung Kang's character Han.

Deckard Shaw Is Now Part Of The Family

The Fate of the Furious engages the idea of family by welcoming new members and even introducing a literal new family. The complete Shaw clan makes its debut in Fate when Vin Diesel's Dom goes to Mama Shaw (Helen Mirren) looking for aid in tricking and defeating Charlize Theron's villain Cipher.

Members of the Shaw family, including Fast 6 villain Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and his brother Deckard, are key aspects in the safe rescue of baby Toretto. Following their success, Dom, as a sign of pardon and friendship, shakes Deckard Shaw’s hand and invites him to the famous Toretto BBQ dinner. In doing this, he formally accepts Deckard Shaw into the family. Then things get spicy.

Fans of the franchise are angry that Dom and the rest of the team have seemingly disregarded or even forgotten that Deckard Shaw killed Han in Tokyo. This murder set the events of #Furious7 in motion, so it's hard to understand how this would slip his mind.

While other fans see Deckard’s reconciliation with Dom at the end of Fate as an atonement for Han’s murder, others see this as a slap-in-the-face to the Han character.

But here's the thing: that Han might not be dead after all. When speaking with EW about Deckard Shaw’s assassination of Han, Fate screenwriter Chris Morgan said:

“There are a couple of things I would say. We don’t know [Deckard Shaw’s] full story yet, so there are things we’re going to learn that I think will be cool when it comes to light.”

Is Han Still Alive?

Chris Morgan's statement can be taken in various ways, but one interpretation that seems almost crystal clear is that Han is still alive. At first glance it sounds totally absurd, but remember, Fast and the Furious characters, such as Letty, have come back from the dead before. We saw Han’s car explode at the end of Fast 6, but what if Deckard removed Han from the vehicle before it exploded? It’s a possibility, especially since Morgan still has plans for Han. He told EW:

“Sung Kang is one of my favorite people on the planet. His character, God, I love Han. I love Han! And look, there is still conversations for Deckard and the team to be having about it. There’s still things we get to discover. I think that, over the journey over the next few films, I think anyone who may be having issues about that will get a satisfying resolution.”

'The Fate of the Furious' [Credit: Universal]

Dom and the team will surely talk to Deckard about Han’s death. That will make the relationship between the Shaws and the original team an interesting one indeed. To the excitement of Fast fans, screenwriter Chris Morgan is confident that over the course of the next few films, devoted fans of Han will be more than happy with what he has in store for the character.

Either Deckard will face a terrible consequence, or better yet, could Han make a miraculous comeback? Maybe he could even bring Gal Gadot's Gisele back with him?

Here's to hoping!

What do you think? Is Han still alive? Let me know in the comments!