With just over two months to go, The Fate of the Furious is currently on its formation lap ahead of the race to the finish line and the premiere on April 14. Everyone involved with the film is obviously fizzing with excitement to share it with the fans, and during this weekend's Super Bowl game another explosive trailer was released.

After the release of the first trailer back in December, we now have a pretty good idea that #TheFateoftheFurious will revolve around new threat, Cipher (Charlize Theron) and the decision of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) to betray the Fast Family in order to return to his former criminal life. And not only does the second trailer once again show us how shocking this move from Dom is for the family, but we also see a whole lot more of those amazing stunts and action that Fast and Furious franchise is famous for. Check it out below:

Many of the stars from throughout Fast and Furious franchise return for The Fate of the Furious, including #VinDiesel (Dom), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej) and Dwayne Johnson (Agent Hobbs). Charlize Theron (Cipher), Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood and Kristofer Hivju all join the franchise for the first time. However, despite a large cast, Fate of the Furious will still feel the massive loss of Fast family member, Paul Walker, who died in late 2013. The eighth installment will be only the second film in the franchise not to star his character, Brian O'Conner.

Read the synopsis for The Fate of the Furious below:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game — and the rest of the crew has been exonerated — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

The Fate of the Furious rolls into theaters on April 14