This week we're trying out something a little different. We sent out a call to action to all of our staff here at Movie Pilot and asked them to send us their favorite articles written by #Creators in the month of June. The articles and authors that we want to celebrate in this top list are those that we feel display pure emotion and enthusiasm for a topic. They might not have the highest view counts or the largest SEO reach, but none of that matters. These are the passion projects. They're the pieces you slaved over night and day and kept in your drafts until you got it just right.

A lot of times, we as writers forget why we write. The articles that we've compiled here are ones that we feel remind us of those reasons and bring us back to the core principals of what it means to be a Creator. We write because it's what we love, and because it's who we are.

With that being said, here's what we were all passionate about this past month. From the important themes in #WonderWoman to the symbiotic relationship between #horror and heavy metal music, there's a lot here to discuss.

*Note: These articles are listed in no particular order!

"Wonder Woman Just Nailed A Story Arc That Other Movies Have Bombed, And The Reason Why Is Simple" by Sam Cooper

'Wonder Woman[Credit: Warner Bros.]

"D.Va Cosplayer Reveals The Harsh Truth About Being A POC Cosplayer" by Jay Vergara

"The Energy And Synergy Of Horror And Heavy Metal" by Fernando Sanchez

Rob Zombie [Credit: Rick Fagan]

"Messiahs, Gods And Monsters: How Wonder Woman Continues The Religious Themes Of Batman V Superman And The DCEU" by Tom Bacon

"The 7 Most Interesting Updates In The Murder And Abuse Cases Of The Keepers Since The Series Aired by Emily Brown

"A Beginner's Guide To Castlevania: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Netflix Series" by Alex Calvo

"Why Steve & Diana's Chat About Sex Is A Crucial Scene In Wonder Woman" by Max Farrow

"From Rise To War: The Evolution Of Caesar And The Symbolism That Defines Him" by Pramit Chatterjee

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

To all of you pouring your hearts out into these articles, we thank you. Keep on writing because you love it, and know that your genuine passion for the topics you write about does not go unnoticed.

Keep up the fantastic work, and have a great week.

Sincerely,

The MP Team