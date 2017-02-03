Emma Caulfield is already used to making our wishes come true. After all, that's exactly what the cult favorite actress did during her unforgettable tenure on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, playing the vengeance demon Anya.

Check out Caulfield's heartbreaking performance in an episode of Buffy simply titled 'The Body':

However, following recent turns in Training Day and Once Upon A Time, Caulfield is set to take on her biggest role since Sunnydale collapsed into the Hellmouth, trading in vampires for zombies on Fear The Walking Dead.

Who Will Emma Caulfield Play On Fear The Walking Dead?

Much like Carol and Michonne over on The Walking Dead, female characters have come to the forefront in recent episodes of ACM's spin-off show, and Caulfield's casting suggests that Season 3 will continue moving in this direction.

While AMC hasn't revealed exactly who Caulfield will play yet on Fear The Walking Dead, most fans suspect that Emma will tackle a villainous part, possibly linked to the group who attacked Nick and Luciana at the end of Season 2.

Executive producer Dave Erickson recently revealed that a female antagonist would become a prominent new character in Season 3, so we wouldn't be surprised if this referred to Caulfield in some way.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Erickson discussed the character in more detail, explaining that:

"There's gonna be a new prominent character, who we're gonna meet south of the border, who is going to have an impact on Nick and Luciana, and Strand most likely. She will become somebody, I think, who can rival any of the powerful characters we've had on the show or will have on the show. The idea is to create opposing forces on either side of the border and see what happens when they end up in conflict and what happens if our family is on opposite sides of the conflict."

When asked if this character would play a villainous role, Erickson said, "Possibly, yes". Need we say more?

Sure, it could turn out that Caulfield is playing an entirely different character, such as a survivor or even a walker, but the former Buffy star is a cult favorite among genre fans, and it would be insulting to cast her in a smaller, less significant role... Unless, of course, Caulfield ends up returning as Anya in a freaky Buffy/Fear The Walking Dead crossover that unites the walkers and vampires into one undead army. If that's the case, then let's just hope for Anya's sake that there's no bunnies involved!

